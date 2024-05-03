Ballymacarrett at the Boyne

The day began with breakfast in the Bannville Hotel, Banbridge before heading to the Boyne Visitor Centre near Drogheda where the brethren received a talk on the Battlefield followed by a tour of the visitor centre which included video presentations. Brethren were then given time to explore the Battlefield which included a Stone marking the spot were General Schomberg died and an oak tree that is centuries old captured in many of the portraits of the battle. The day concluded with an evening meal in the Bannville hotel.