Last week Loughgall successfully appealed two decisions to the Irish FA, firstly relating to a 'participation agreement', which saw increased payments being made to Premiership clubs who agreed to play on a Sunday.

The second successful appeal was against NI Football League's (NIFL) plans to “extend the right to reserve scheduling League Cup matches on a Sunday, to now include the potential to schedule semi-finals on that day”.

The club believed both decisions amounted to discrimination. Both appeals were upheld by the Irish Football Association.

Ballymena FC posted a statement on social media congratulating Loughgall FC on their Sunday Football stance.

However in their case they did not appeal the decision because they had inadvertently missed the deadline for doing so.

The club said the official papers were emailed to the club on 9 July and had to be returned by 15 July - but that the four-day Twelfth weekend did not leave much time to respond and the deadline had not been clear.

The club said in a statement: "Ballymena United FC would like to acknowledge the successful outcome of Loughgall FC’s recent appeals against The Northern Ireland Football League on 2 decisions relating to Sunday Football.

"We supported our colleagues at Loughgall during the process and had been invited to attend the appeal as guests of Loughgall but this was denied. "As a club we missed the appeals cut off point but signed a participation agreement with a caveat that we did not waive our right to non participation in Sunday Football.

It added: "We will continue to oppose Sunday football on the basis of the religious beliefs of the players, staff and supporters of Ballymena United FC and also the mental and physical health of our players, staff and volunteers involved in the day to day workings of our club.

"Sunday football will deny a club operating on a part time basis the opportunity to have a rest day of which we should all be entitled."

Ballymena FC Chairman Chris Selwood told the News Letter that full-time clubs would have the freedom to give their players Monday off to recover from playing on a Sunday.

"But our players are part-time and have to go into work on a Monday if they played on a Sunday."

He said one player explained he only had Saturday night to spend with his friends and family, but if he was playing on a Sunday this would no longer be possible.

Asked if he was concerned about the possibility of being pressured to play on Sundays in future, he said: "As the rules are concerned, it says there needs to be agreement between both clubs and the competition organizer to play on a Sunday. If that rule was changed, I suppose we would have to, then we would have a decision to make."

Mr Selwood understood the reason for introducing Sunday football was because it opened up commercial opportunities with television. He also noted that Sunday football would mean paying staff for a seven day week, which would hit part-time clubs more severely.

TUV Braid councillor Christopher Jamieson said he believes other clubs share the same concerns.

“As someone involved in grassroots football, I welcome the outcome of Loughgall’s appeal upholding the right of clubs to refuse to play on Sundays and believe the statement issued by Ballymena United reflects an attitude to this matter which is widespread locally," he said.

“The judgement in favour of Loughgall was an important victory for religious freedom. The powers that be in local football should recognise that this is a line in the sand which means that in future people’s fundamental rights and freedoms are respected.”