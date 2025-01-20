Ballymena street collection for Harry's Help

By Gill Gaston
Contributor
Published 20th Jan 2025, 20:28 GMT
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 09:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
On Friday, December 20, 2024, trustees and supporters of local charity, Harry's Help (NIC110112), held a street collection in Ballymena Town Centre.

An incredible £1008.68 was collected, with the full amount being distributed to the charity (no expenses deducted).

Harry's Help seeks to enhance the lives of Northern Ireland's Care Home residents by providing grants for recreational activities.

The money raised by the recent collection will go a long way in helping the charity achieve its aim.

Related topics:BallymenaNorthern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice