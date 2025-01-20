Ballymena street collection for Harry's Help
On Friday, December 20, 2024, trustees and supporters of local charity, Harry's Help (NIC110112), held a street collection in Ballymena Town Centre.
An incredible £1008.68 was collected, with the full amount being distributed to the charity (no expenses deducted).
Harry's Help seeks to enhance the lives of Northern Ireland's Care Home residents by providing grants for recreational activities.
The money raised by the recent collection will go a long way in helping the charity achieve its aim.