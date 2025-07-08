Ballymoney farmer and internet sensation Donkey is the star of the 2 Johnnies Farmer's bash

Coming off the back of their sold-out St Annes Park show, Ireland’s favourite musical comedy duo, The 2 Johnnies are pleased to announce that they are headlining the Saturday show as part of the Farmer’s Bash two-day extravaganza on August 9th & 10th at Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast, this marks their biggest ever NI show.

From their humble beginnings publishing relatable Irish small town life sketches and self released music videos on facebook & youtube, the pair have gone on to produce Ireland’s no.1 podcast, “The 2 Johnnies Podcast”, release 10 no.1 Irish singles, bring live podcast shows to four continents around the world and produce three TV shows on Ireland’s state public service broadcaster RTE.

Their most recent triumph came at the sold-out St. Annes Park show in early June, where fans packed the iconic venue to witness an unforgettable night of live comedy and music. Now, after wildly successful shows across Ireland and the UK, they’re bringing the laughter to Farmers Bash Weekender—an event celebrating rural Belfast’s agricultural traditions through live music, comedy, great food, and family-friendly fun.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our show to Belfast,” says Johnny B. “After the energy at St. Annes Park, we know this will be the perfect way to top off the summer.”

The 2 Johnnies & Donkey

The duo have also just released their new podcast episode featuring internet sensation, Donkey. A farmer from Ballymoney with a massive and growing social media following, Donkey (Robert) captures the humour and chaos of daily farm life alongside his family. He has 111K followers and over 2.1 million likes on TikTok. He’ll also be compering the World's Strongest Farmer competition at the Bash.

Tickets are running low for the Farmers Bash – Northern Ireland’s premier festival celebrating the region’s agricultural heritage with live music, comedy, local food, and activities for all age groups.