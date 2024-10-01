A 106-year-old Northern Ireland lady is helping honour the contribution older people make to society.

Sprightly Maisie Allison is a resident of Abbeyfield & Wesley in Ballymoney and is looking forward to taking part in October’s positive ageing month celebrations.

Born on September 19, 1918, Masie was in the British Army during the Second World War where she was sent to Wales in 1942, age 26, to learn Morse code and intercept German messages.

In the Army for six years, however, after the war jobs were in short supply and Maisie worked in offices and shops, just wherever she could get work.

Having grown up in Scotland, she moved to Northern Ireland seven years ago when her first great-great-grandchild was born.

Although not the oldest person in Northern Ireland, which goes to east Belfast’s Agnes Thompson who recently celebrated her 109th birthday, Maisie is proud to be helping to promote positive ageing.

She explained: "It’s wonderful to still be part of such a warm and caring community. I’ve made many friends here and enjoy the activities that keep us all connected.

"It was my birthday last month and I got a birthday card from HM The King and HM The Queen, which was lovely.

"I think the secret to long-life is to enjoy yourself. I also do the Lottery every week but have only ever won a few pounds, my biggest win was £30!”

The oldest resident in the association, Maisie has been a beloved member of the Abbeyfield & Wesley family for many years, and her presence really illustrates the spirit of positive ageing.

Abbeyfield & Wesley Housing Association is planning a series of events across the housing organisation’s supported and sheltered schemes.

The month will feature a variety of activities and events aimed at promoting social connection, physical activity, and overall wellbeing for older residents across its houses in Northern Ireland.

Patrick Thompson, chief executive of Abbeyfield & Wesley Housing Association, explained: “Positive Ageing Month is an important opportunity to highlight the vibrant, active role that older people play in our communities. At Abbeyfield & Wesley, we strive to create environments where our residents can thrive, surrounded by support, companionship, and opportunities to engage with others.”

As part of Positive Ageing Month, Abbeyfield & Wesley will host a variety of engaging activities including seated exercise sessions in The Parade, Donaghadee, Fleming House, East Belfast, and Church Road, Holywood; a “Cooking for One on a Budget” cookery demonstration at Wesley Court, Carrickfergus, led by Abbeyfield & Wesley Support Managers; and an online safety workshop at Bryans House, Glengormley focusing on scam awareness as well as online safety.

Residents’ creative talents will also be celebrated with a small exhibition showcasing photographs by Elizabeth, a tenant, a display of painted tiles by resident, Maurine, handcrafts from the Bryans House Knit and Natter group and floral arrangements by Merville residents Jean, Gitta and Myrtle Meanwhile resident David will demonstrate his flair for colouring.

