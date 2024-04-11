For the past four years, a Banbridge grandma has been putting a smile on people’s faces with her random acts of crochet kindness.

And this week, Audrey Strong reached a special milestone when she distributed her 2,500th creation complete with an inspirational quote attached.

What started as a lockdown project in 2020 has become a labour of love for mother-of-two who funds and makes all the creations herself.

Audrey explained: “Making the 2,500th has brought me every bit as much joy as the very first one I made back in September 2020. I’m self taught because I’m left-handed and I only did it to make things for my three grandsons, and then it gathered momentum.

"I started making things for others and hiding them around the town and now it’s as much about putting a smile on my face as it is for those who find them.”

Audrey, also a talented baker, was a familiar face around local craft fairs. However, her battle with Long Covid has meant she’s had to ‘take life a bit easier’.

“I had a wee business going ‘Handmade by Audrey Strong’ and I went round school and church fairs selling my crafts and bakes for about eight years. I also used to walk the dog for about five miles each day,” she recalled.

“But in 2021, I had to give it up because of my health and it broke my heart. I have to take life a bit easier now, but I’m not giving up my crocheting!”

Her 2,500th creation was something special to mark such a significant milestone, a beautiful red butterfly.

Audrey’s daughters Gillian Strong and Lorraine Carson are extremely proud of their mum and how her thoughtfulness brings joy to others.

Gillian continued: “When mum was in hospital she asked me to bring over some of her wee crocheted items to give to the staff who looked after her so well on the ward.

“At one point, staff members from other wards were coming to see if they could get a little item from her, everything from angels to sunflowers.

“In fact, she has made some little angels for the Neonatal Unit in Craigavon Area Hospital for the families of babies who pass away. It’s always something that means a lot to us as a family.”

During the pandemic, Audrey was also honoured to make special miniature hearts for Craigavon Area Hospital and the Ulster Hospital.

Lorraine reflected: “A nurse got in touch with her about doing hearts for the hospitals. At that stage, because nobody knew what the effects of Covid were, she had to put them up in twos and put them in the freezer for 72 hours, so that she wasn't passing any bugs on. They would have put one heart with whoever had passed away and given the other heart to the family.

“It’s wee things like that which she hopes make a difference.”

Now 71-years-old Audrey has no intention of hanging up her crocheting hooks and is determined to continue placing her designs in random places around Banbridge and further afield!

“Last weekend I took about three dozen of them up to distribute round Portrush, Bushmills and Coleraine for Easter,” Lorraine laughed.

“If I’m going anywhere, or if Gillian is going out for a walk at night, we take a handful of them to leave around the town. Mum just wants to bring a smile to people’s faces, that’s the reason behind it all.

“She takes great pleasure in creating her crocheting pieces and seeing the happiness that they bring. She just loves the wee ‘thank you’ messages and pictures of happiness on social media when a child, and adults, find them. It has helped to keep her spirits up and her outlook positive through her own ill health.

“Hopefully, her kindness will continue to inspire others and bring happiness for many years to come...here’s to celebrating her 3,000th.”

1 . Audrey 7.jpg Banbridge grandma Audrey Strong has been putting a smile on people’s faces with her random acts of crochet kindness. Pictured is one of her creations left on a tree for someone to find Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Audrey 5.jpg Banbridge grandma Audrey Strong has been putting a smile on people’s faces with her random acts of crochet kindness. Pictured is one of her creations left on a tree for someone to find Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . 435673834_1800070347178409_5077793719956059782_n.jpg Audrey's 2,500th creation was something special to mark such a significant milestone, a beautiful butterfly Photo: u Photo Sales