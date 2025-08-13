Bangor Grammar School pupils have winning look for tour

Pupils from Bangor Grammer School have completed a successful summer tour of South Africa wearing specially commissioned playing tops that were kindly funded by Power NI.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation from Northern Ireland’s leading energy provider added a strong sense of identity and purpose during the once-in-a-lifetime tour, which involved trips to the Lesedi Cultural Village in Johannesburg and 51,762-seater Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Power NI employees Pauline McCracken, Annalea Coomber, Paula Kane, and Lorraine Neill jointly nominated the school’s travelling rugby and hockey players to receive £1,200.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am absolutely delighted to have taken advantage of Power NI’s fantastic Helping Hands scheme,” said Pauline. “Everyone at Bangor Grammar School is incredibly grateful for the donation.

Pictured (L-R) is Bangor Grammar School’s Seb Holley, Stephen Robinson, Ben McCraken and Rory Fulton with Power NI representative Pauline McCraken.

“The support added real value to what was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our boys, giving them the chance to represent their school – and country – while also experiencing world-class southern hemisphere rugby and hockey at its very best,” she continued.

The hockey teams enjoyed wins against Bernadino Heights High School, with both of the rugby teams recording success in their matches against Whistling Wheels Rugby Club.