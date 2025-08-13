Bangor Grammar School pupils have winning look for tour
The donation from Northern Ireland’s leading energy provider added a strong sense of identity and purpose during the once-in-a-lifetime tour, which involved trips to the Lesedi Cultural Village in Johannesburg and 51,762-seater Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.
Power NI employees Pauline McCracken, Annalea Coomber, Paula Kane, and Lorraine Neill jointly nominated the school’s travelling rugby and hockey players to receive £1,200.
“I am absolutely delighted to have taken advantage of Power NI’s fantastic Helping Hands scheme,” said Pauline. “Everyone at Bangor Grammar School is incredibly grateful for the donation.
“The support added real value to what was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our boys, giving them the chance to represent their school – and country – while also experiencing world-class southern hemisphere rugby and hockey at its very best,” she continued.
The hockey teams enjoyed wins against Bernadino Heights High School, with both of the rugby teams recording success in their matches against Whistling Wheels Rugby Club.
Ashleigh O’Neill, Senior Marketing and Communications Executive at Power NI, added: “Power NI is delighted to be able support this group of talented athletes from Bangor Grammar School through the Helping Hands initiative. To date, this charitable initiative has donated tens of thousands of pounds to make a positive difference in the lives of local communities across Northern Ireland.”