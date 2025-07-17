Bank of Ireland announces new funding for local community groups

Bank of Ireland’s flagship community investment initiative, the Community Fund, delivered in partnership with Community Foundation Ireland, has announced £435,500 of grants to community groups across the island of Ireland.

The groups supported include those who are disproportionately impacted by some of the most critical issues across the island of Ireland today, as identified by Community Foundation Ireland and through ESRI data.

These groups include families and individuals living in or at risk of poverty, older people, people experiencing homelessness, the LGBTQ+ community, traveller and Roma communities, people experiencing domestic abuse, migrants, asylum seekers, and refugees.

Among the projects awarded grants in Northern Ireland which will range from just over £8,000 to more than £68,000 are:

Pictured (l-r) is Patricia Donald, Head of ICT, Advice NI, Abdilahi Farah a past participant from the Northern Ireland Somali Association and William Thompson, Head of Consumer Banking, Bank of Ireland UK.

Advice NI, the Belfast-based organisation, will receive multi-year funding to recruit and train Digital Champions from among refugees and those seeking asylum to help foster social inclusion, independence, and access to vital services.

Young Enterprise NI will create inclusive, accessible tools and resources to support young people with learning disabilities in Northern Ireland, helping them develop life, financial, and enterprise skills.

Bolster for Seniors Living Well & Thriving will offer friendship, signposting, resources, companionship, and connection to older people across the Newry and Mourne area. Bolster will serve as a conduit with and between vulnerable seniors, key government and community agencies, and the wider community to better inform, connect, and support those in need.

Fermanagh Rural Community Initiative will work to build digital skills and confidence within disadvantaged communities, ensuring they have the capacity to access relevant services and enjoy an improved quality of life.

Gail Goldie, Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Ireland, said: "For six years, our Community Fund has partnered with Community Foundation Ireland to provide funding to those most in need in our society. I am proud of the support we provide to groups doing vital work on so many of society’s critical issues.

"This year, our focus has been on projects that promote greater inclusion, equipping people with essential skills and creating connections through education, enterprise, or employment.

"These grants will help organisations expand their work among their service users and also plan for future initiatives. I wish all the community groups the best as they deliver the newly funded projects.”

Denise Charlton, Chief Executive of Community Foundation Ireland added:“Our partnership with the Bank of Ireland Community Fund continues to deliver support to groups and communities in greatest need. We use our experience as a philanthropic hub with a network of voluntary, community and charitable partners across the island of Ireland to assist in the identification of projects which are responding to existing as well as new and emerging challenges.

“As a long-standing partner, Bank of Ireland continues to show its strong commitment to be an active member and a supporter of groups transforming lives every day. We congratulate the latest awardees and look forward to hearing the progress of their valuable work.”