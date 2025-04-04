Barbecue warning issued for Belfast as fire risk rises: Public urged to avoid using barbecues in public places

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With scorching weather predicted to cover most of the UK this weekend and a rare amber fire warning in place for Northern Ireland, fire safety experts are urging residents to take extra care with barbecues and open flames over the coming days.

The call for caution comes as the Met Office has issued amber fire danger alerts across much of England, including Northern Ireland, warning that the combination of dry ground and gusty winds could spark wildfires.

According to a report in the Standard Kathryn Chalk, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “With strong winds and ongoing dry/warm weather this brings a continued likelihood for wildfire conditions through the period.”

In light of the warning, leading instant barbecue provider, Bar-Be-Quick, has today joined the call from the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) to urge the public against using disposable barbecues in public spaces such as open countryside, parks, and moorland areas.

Ahead of the warm weather, Bar-Be-Quick has announced the continuation of its #coolitquick campaign – an initiative aimed at promoting barbecue safety and preventing wildfires during the peak outdoor cooking season.

The initiative, which started in 2023, aims to raise awareness of barbecue safety and educate the public on the responsible use and disposal of instant barbecues, portable grills, and campfires.

With more people enjoying outdoor cooking experiences every year, ensuring the safety of barbecues is important. According to Bar-Be-Quick’s 2023 survey, over half of Brits are unaware of the proper methods for extinguishing and disposing of used instant barbecues, which can lead to environmental damage and safety hazards.

Building on the success of previous years, the 2025 #coolitquick campaign will feature a range of educational materials to help customers enjoy a safe barbecue season. Resources will be available through Bar-Be-Quick’s website and social media platforms, along with QR codes on all product packaging linking to safety tips and best practices for safe usage and disposal.

“We are delighted to bring the #coolitquick campaign back for 2025,” said Caroline Morris, Sales & Business Development Director at Rectella International. “After seeing the positive response to our campaign in previous years, we’re excited to continue educating consumers on using our products responsibly. With more people enjoying barbecues and campfires, everyone must understand how to do so safely, minimising environmental impact and ensuring a fun and safe season for all.”

The NFCC, which supports the campaign, echoed the call for vigilance from the public.

Jon Charters, Wildfire Lead for the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) commented, "NFCC welcomes initiatives that promote public safety. Campaigns like #coolitquick help fire services to raise awareness about the safe use and disposal of barbecues. Using them in designated areas, cooling and disposing of them properly, and opting for a picnic in high-risk areas can significantly reduce the risk of fires. We encourage everyone to follow the safety advice."

The campaign is also backed by retailers like Asda.

Chris Norris, Senior Manager at Asda commented,“We very much welcome this educational campaign from Rectella. For many people, barbecues are a much-loved summer highlight. As with any product, if used incorrectly or irresponsibly, they can pose a risk - therefore ensuring that consumers have easy access to information on the safe and proper way to use and dispose of instant barbecues is something that Asda fully supports.”

Bar-Be-Quick’s educational content will cover key areas such as:

Safe Cooling : How to cool instant barbecues quickly to prevent fire hazards.

: How to cool instant barbecues quickly to prevent fire hazards. Seaside and Campfire Safety : Guidance on safe positioning and handling of BBQs in outdoor environments.

: Guidance on safe positioning and handling of BBQs in outdoor environments. Disposal Best Practices: Proper ways to dispose of used barbecues to protect the environment.

In addition to online resources, Bar-Be-Quick also has its Barbecue and Campfire Safety Code, which outlines the essential steps for safe and responsible barbecue use at home and outdoors.

The Safety Code covers:

Choosing the Right Spot : Selecting safe, non-flammable locations for barbecues and campfires.

: Selecting safe, non-flammable locations for barbecues and campfires. Safe BBQ Use : Preventing flare-ups and controlling fire risks.

: Preventing flare-ups and controlling fire risks. Proper Extinguishing: How to cool and dispose of used barbecues safely.

Public Safety Advice from the NFCC:

Avoid using disposable barbecues in open countryside, parks, and moorland areas.

Do not discard cigarettes, matches, or glass bottles, as they can ignite dry vegetation.

Follow local authority guidance on fire risks and restrictions.

If you notice any suspicious behaviour or see someone intentionally starting a fire, contact the Police immediately or report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 .

. Report any signs of fire immediately by calling 999 and asking for the Fire and Rescue Service.

The Bar-Be-Quick BBQ and Campfire Safety Code is available to consumers on its instant BBQ packaging, website and social media channels.

For more information on how to safely enjoy your barbecue, visit www.barbequick.com/grillguide/barbecue-safely/.