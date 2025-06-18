Barnardo’s announces new project supporting families seeking sanctuary in Northern Ireland

“All children, no matter where they’re from, or how they arrived in the UK, deserve to feel safe, happy, healthy and hopeful.”

Coinciding with Refugee Week 2025 and its theme, "Community as a Superpower," children’s charity Barnardo's proudly announces the launch of the Ubuntu project— a service to support refugee and asylum-seeking families to build vital connections and to thrive within their new communities.

Barnardo’s will receive £4.5m over four years from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK, for Ubuntu which embodies the spirit of shared humanity and collective resilience that Refugee Week celebrates.

The funding will support local communities and develop a regional support network for families who arrive in the UK seeking sanctuary. The network will bring together local organisations, so that families can be quickly linked in with vital services they need in their new area. The Barnardo’s Ubuntu project has launched in Northern Ireland, as well as Scotland and Hertfordshire.

‘Ubuntu’ is a word that appears in a number of African languages meaning 'humanity to others'. The project will support families to become part of their local community and provide opportunities so they can make their voices heard and help drive positive change. Staff and volunteers at the Ubuntu project will work closely with local community groups and organisations, sharing guidance and information, and ultimately improving the lives of families.

When refugee and asylum-seeking families arrive in the UK, they face many obstacles and barriers. This includes having to move home multiple times due to the ‘no-choice accommodation’ policy, which means they cannot choose or refuse accommodation, regardless of its location or condition, whilst their asylum application is being considered. It also means having to find new doctors, schools and support networks on a regular basis.

This upheaval can last years and is extremely difficult for children and families to navigate.

Ahmad and Renad are siblings from Syria, they arrived in Northern Ireland in 2015. They have been supported by Barnardo's NI Refugee Support Service.

Ahmad said: "When I first arrived in Northern Ireland, I was scared. Everything was different here. My family and I lived in a hostel first and then moved into our house in Belfast. We like living here but the house is much too small for my whole family, it's very crowded and there are lots of problems with the house."

Renad said: "I was scared, but also excited for what our future in Northern Ireland might look like. The language barrier was the most difficult for me. The first few months I couldn't speak or understand English, which made it hard to communicate and make friends. I fell behind in school, as I couldn't understand any of the lessons."

"My family settled into our new community very quickly, as we got the help and support we needed. Lots of families don't have this support and it makes it very difficult for them. Our neighbours made us feel welcome and safe. My brother and I joined the local GAA club which helped us make friends and feel like part of the community."

Michele Janes, Director of Barnardo’s NI said: “Barnardo’s is proud to have been supporting children and families seeking sanctuary in the UK for many years. Many of these families have fled war, persecution or violence. They arrive in Northern Ireland seeking safety, with a hope to rebuild their lives."

“The reality of life for these children and families is a constant struggle to access education, healthcare and suitable accommodation. They face poverty, financial hardship, mental health issues and legal battles. Sadly, some of the children and young people are at risk of criminal exploitation and trafficking."

“Developing sustainable, regional support networks will give children and families seeking sanctuary in the UK the opportunity to build strong links and to become a part of their local communities. All children, no matter where they’re from, or how they arrived in the UK, deserve to feel safe, happy, healthy and hopeful. Thank you to the National Lottery players for making this possible.”