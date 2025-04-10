Barrhead Travel Newtownabbey celebrate ‘exceptional’ first quarter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barrhead Travel’s Newtownabbey branch is celebrating sales success after hitting their full year’s target within the first three months of 2025 trading.

After opening its doors in November 2024, the Newtownabbey branch has gone from strength to strength with demand for holidays continuing to surge in Northern Ireland. The store was set ambitious targets for 2025, mirroring high consumer appetite for leisure travel, but the team have since exceeded all initial expectations.

Locally, the store is reporting 77percent of bookings are due to travel in 2025 with destinations such as Tenerife, Mallorca, Benidorm, Egypt and Turkey trending as the area’s top spots. Cruise is also amongst the most requested holiday type for Newtownabbey customers, particularly Caribbean cruising with the addition of a Belfast to Barbados charter.

The Newtownabbey store is Barrhead Travel’s second retail location in Northern Ireland following the opening of its Belfast store in 2017. In addition, it also has a call centre location in Coleraine. The group has indicated its interest in further expanding its footprint in the region as part of its wider retail growth ambitions.

Lisa Hamill, Barrhead Travel’s Regional Sales Manager in Northern Ireland

Lisa Hamill, Barrhead Travel’s Regional Sales Manager in Northern Ireland, said: “I’m incredibly proud of our Newtownabbey team who have made a real splash in their local community since opening the store. Local holidaymakers want to book with a trusted travel agent and we’re seeing lots of new customers flocking to our team to consult with experts.

“The level of success we’ve seen with Newtownabbey is down to our amazing people who are genuinely passionate about providing exceptional service to their clients. It’s clear that holidays are being prioritised this year and we’re focusing on making sure we’re providing inspiring options at best value-for-money prices.