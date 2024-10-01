BBNI announces appointment of Mark Smyth as new president

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Northern Ireland Boys’ Brigade (BBNI) has just announced the appointment of Mark Smyth as President of the organisation.

Making the announcement, Glen Miller, Chair of BBNI said: "This is an exciting time for BBNI and our new President joins us as we begin to implement our new strategy in Northern Ireland and Donegal. Through Boys’ Brigade our volunteer leaders help to make a positive impact on many young lives as they seek to encourage them to achieve their full potential and develop a strong set of skills that will equip them for later life. Our vision is that we can work with churches to raise generations of Christ-like men, and see them make a positive impact on society."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark is no stranger to Boys’ Brigade having attended and subsequently served as an officer in 3rd Larne Boys’ Brigade. He was captain of 1st Saintfield Boys’ Brigade and served as a Brigade Training Officer.

Mark brings to the role a wealth of leadership experience gained from a career in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. Mark retired from NIFRS as Area Commander of Belfast & Lisburn in June this year after 31yrs service. During his career he served across NI including Area Commander in the North West in Londonderry during the COVID period and was also responsible for Operational Performance and Improvement for many years in HQ.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Smyth, newly appointed President of The Northern Ireland Boys' Brigade (BBNI)

Offering his congratulations to Mark, David Blevins, President, The Boys’ Brigade, Northern Ireland District (2016-2023) said: !My advice to Mark may seem strange, given his career in NIFRS : keep the fire burning! I’m confident he has the burning passion for advancing Christ’s kingdom in a new generation.!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the appointment, Mark said: "Boys’ Brigade and in particular, some amazing leaders, played a significant role in my younger years. I am the leader I am today due to the foundations of faith taught to me during my BB days. It is such an honour to take up this role I look forward to connecting with leaders and meeting the boys and young men who are at the centre of our organisation."