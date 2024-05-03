BDO NI demonstrates ongoing commitment to Social Responsibility with new charity partner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Air Ambulance NI, working in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides lifesaving Helicopter Emergency Medical services across the whole of the province, 365 days a year. The charity relies entirely on support from the public and local businesses such as BDO NI to ensure their air ambulance and the vital services it provides remains operational.

Recognising the importance of this service and the wide-reaching impacts of the work this charity does, BDO NI have committed to a 2-year partnership in which the team will fundraise through a series of events and challenges with the target set at £20,000. This weekend the firm will see 2 teams enter the Belfast Marathon Relay in addition to the BDO NI Charity Football Tournament taking place next month at Playball Stormont.

BDO NI Partner and head of the CSR committee, Maybeth Shaw said, “We are proud and excited to announce our new charity partnership today with Air Ambulance NI. Our mutual values of teamwork, respect and integrity are the foundations of the work we do and over the next 2 years, we hope to make a meaningful difference to the charity and its operations.”

Air Ambulance Business Development Manager, Colleen Milligan added, “The charity wouldn’t be where it is today without the generosity of local communities, businesses, and individuals. We are incredibly grateful to the staff at BDO NI for choosing us as its Charity Partner for 2024 & 2025 and hope that this support will help us to continue our mission to provide outstanding critical care where and when it’s needed most. Each time the helicopter lifts off we are aware that someone is in great need and that, thanks to the support of the public, the HEMS team can offer the best chance of saving a life. We look forward to an impactful and fun partnership with BDO NI.”

At BDO Northern Ireland, support for CSR has been long standing. Through a range of initiatives, the firm not only aims to raise money but also provide an opportunity to reflect and reinforce their business culture and values. Last month the team presented their previous charity partner, NI Chest Heart and Stroke, with over £21,000 as a result of fundraising since 2022.