January can be a tough time, but Radius, Choice and Triangle Housing associations in partnership with Turning Point NI are hoping to help you banish the blues on January 20 with a Wellbeing Monday event.

Wellbeing Monday, which will be held between 12pm and 2pm in the Adair Arms in Ballymena, will provide access to a range of support and therapy services, that will help anyone who may be finding the new year difficult or just need a bit of a ‘pick me up’.

Blue Monday, the third Monday in January, is often described as one of the most difficult days for mental health, and Wellbeing Monday aims to provide the opportunity for people to take action and be proactive in trying to improve their mental wellbeing.

On the day there will be support services present to help advise and signpost people, private drop in Mental Health and Wellbeing time with Turning Point NI available with access to free counselling sessions, The Barber Collective will be there to offer haircuts, there will be access to the community Pharmacist, free Complementary Therapy taster sessions and plenty of delicious hot food and tea and coffee available.

Beat the blues with Wellbeing Monday

This wellbeing event is supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme. The Programme has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy which reflects the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society.

Radius Housing is currently developing a new 135 home project at the former St Patrick’s Barracks site in Ballymena. Choice has 36 homes at Nursery Close, Ballymena and Triangle have 64 new homes in Shared Housing schemes for families and the Over 55s categories at Regents Park, Galgorm Road and Broadway Avenue, Ballymena. This represents a potential combined shared housing good relations investment of £24million in Ballymena.

All developments are supported by Good Relations Plans, including ‘Bridging’ events which are delivered to the wider community to encourage a range of good relations outcomes which include Health and Wellbeing, Education and Training.

Speaking ahead of Wellbeing Monday Trudi Hall from Turning Point NI said: “Turning Point NI look forward to raising awareness of local support services in the Ballymena and surrounding areas alongside the Housing Associations. Turning Point NI realise that January is going to be a long, tough month for everyone, so why not come along to this free event and reach out to the appropriate services where required. Again, Turning Point would encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out and get the support they very much deserve.”

Lisa Mooney, Communities Officer for Ballymena, Radius Housing added: “The three Housing Associations involved look forward to this event on 20th January, traditionally known as ‘Blue Monday’. We are hoping that it will help in some small way to bring these support services together, along with a drop-in service from Turning Point NI. We will also have some delicious food and little treats for attendees including free haircuts from The Barber Collective or trying some massage or reflexology.”