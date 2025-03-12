Belfast-based youth sexual health charity wins top UK health award

Common Youth, a charity based in Belfast, has scooped one of this year’s GSK IMPACT Awards, a much sought-after accolade for health care charities in the UK.

The charity won the award for the range of free, confidential sexual health and contraception services it offers to young people under 25 across Northern Ireland.

The award judges particularly praised the range and accessibility of its services, which are available at the charity’s one-stop walk-in clinics seven days a week in Belfast and outreach clinics in Coleraine. Young people under 25 can access testing, treatment, contraception and advice without needing an appointment or health service referral, helping to reduce stigma and increase the numbers of people seeking and receiving care.

Following a rigorous selection and assessment process, Common Youth was chosen from a record number of award entries as one of the 10 winners of the 2025 GSK IMPACT Awards.

Now in its 28th year, the awards are delivered in partnership with leading health and care charity The King’s Fund. The awards are widely seen as a mark of excellence in the charity health sector and are designed to recognise outstanding small and medium-sized charities working to improve people’s health and wellbeing in the UK. As an award winner, Common Youth will now receive £40,000 in unrestricted funding as well as a place on a highly sought-after leadership development programme provided by The King’s Fund.

Common Youth, previously known as Brook Belfast, was set up in 1992 in response to high teenage pregnancy rates in Northern Ireland. For over three decades they have been providing free, confidential sexual health services for young people under 25.

Since abortion was decriminalised in Northern Ireland in 2019, the teenage pregnancy rate has seen a small decrease, but there has also been a significant rise in STIs in recent years, including a 43% increase in gonorrhoea diagnoses between 2020 and 2021. People aged 16–34 account for approximately 80% of new STI diagnoses in the country.

In 2023, due to the rise in STIs among young people, Common Youth started including gonorrhoea treatment options at its walk-in clinic. The clinic is staffed by nurses, doctors and information workers. For the year ending March 2024, Common Youth’s clinics were accessed 6,380 times, with the most common reason being to access contraception. There were 857 requests for emergency contraception and 166 pregnancy tests carried out over the year. Young people attending the clinic also have access to fully qualified counsellors who work to address issues including relationships, identity, anxiety, bullying, sexual trauma or abuse, and sexual dysfunction. In the year ending March 2024, the charity provided counselling to 170 young people over multiple sessions.

Having uncovered significant rates of sexual crime and abuse through its services, the charity developed a referral pathway with Victim Support NI to help young victims of these crimes access counselling and support, while also working to shape national policy on sexual abuse laws.

Common Youth also deliver relationship and sexual education sessions in secondary schools and other youth settings. Last year the charity delivered sessions for 2,400 pupils aged 11–17 in schools across Northern Ireland, plus an additional 800 sessions for young people in settings outside schools, such as sports clubs. The charity also works with professionals to make services more welcoming for young people, and in 2023/24 delivered sessions for over 400 staff working in GP practices, schools and other services.

The award judges particularly praised the charity’s work training community groups to support the roll out of a national sexual health scheme where young people receive a credit-card-style card enabling them to receive free condoms. The ‘C-Card’ initiative also allows young people to access information and advice at a variety of locations, including youth organisations and colleges. The scheme has helped people access help, including those who can’t get to the charity’s Belfast clinic due to poor public transport and travel costs.

While the financial context in which charities operate is increasingly challenging, the award judges were struck by Common Youth’s commitment and determination to offer sexual health services that meet the needs of young people, are accessible, free from stigma, and recognise the sensitivities of the local context. One local clinician told the judging panel that the charity has contributed to the reduction in the overall teenage pregnancy rate within Northern Ireland.

Katie Pinnock, Director, UK Charitable Partnerships at GSK, said: ‘We were incredibly impressed by the outstanding sexual health and contraception service that Common Youth continue to deliver, despite these issues being sensitive and at times stigmatised. The charity’s innovative, one-stop sexual health service is crucial in helping to address the pressing issues of teenage pregnancy and rising STI rates among young people in Northern Ireland. Common Youth’s continued dedication, engagement and determination are to be commended, and we believe their work will continue to have a significant impact on the lives of many young people across Northern Ireland.’