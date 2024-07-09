Belfast Championship Dog Show 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The prestigious Belfast Championship Dog Show is making a grand return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre on 28th & 29th September 2024.

Continuing the show’s popularity, this year’s event is generously supported by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and promises to be bigger and better, showcasing some of the finest canine talents.

The Belfast Championship Dog Show has long been a cornerstone event in the dog show calendar, attracting thousands of participants and spectators. This year the event sponsored by Wellness Core, is set to draw an even larger crowd, with over 2,200 dogs representing more than 170 breeds set to compete for top honours.

Highlights of the 2024 Show:

Belfast Championship Dog Show

Top International Judges: Renowned judges from around the world will evaluate the dogs, ensuring that the highest standards of the competition are upheld.

Competition: The event is the largest championship show in Ireland and is a Crufts 2025 qualifier.

Prize Money: Generous prize money will be awarded.

Breeds Club Shows: Up to 16 breed blub shows will take place this year.

Family-Friendly Activities: In addition to the main competitions, there will be plenty of activities for families, including agility displays and a variety of vendors offering the latest in canine products and services.

"We are thrilled to bring the Belfast Championship Dog Show back to the Eikon Exhibition Centre," said Ian Wilson, President of the Belfast Dog Show Society. "This event not only celebrates the beauty and talent of dogs but also brings together a community of dog lovers. The whole team have worked tirelessly to ensure that this year's show will be a memorable experience for all."

Theresa Morrissey, Group Executive Director, Eikon Exhibition Centre commented "Our longstanding partnership with the Belfast Dog Show Society is one we deeply value. Hosting the Belfast Championship Dog Show at the Eikon Exhibition Centre has always been a highlight for us, and we are excited to continue this tradition. We are committed to providing a top-tier venue for such a prestigious event and look forward to welcoming back the exhibitors and spectators."

Participation: Dog owners interested in entering their dogs in the competition can find registration details and deadlines on the event website.