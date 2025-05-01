Belfast City Airport opens community fund for next round of support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Belfast City Airport is calling on local community groups, charities, schools, sports teams, and more to apply for its Community Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed to deliver support to projects that have a positive impact, Belfast City Airport’s Community Fund has contributed more than £656,000 to over 231 projects since its inception in 2009.

Charlotte Clarke, Community Fund Ambassador at Belfast City Airport, commented: “At Belfast City Airport, we are close to the city and close to causes that matter to our city, and we believe in playing an active role in supporting the communities we serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through the Community Fund, we have had the privilege of supporting hundreds of groups that are working hard to make a real difference on the ground.”

Previous Belfast City Airport Community Fund recipients pictured with Charlotte Clarke, Belfast City Airport, as the Community Fund opens for another round of funding. Pictured L-R: Tracy Rossborough, Learning Support Co-ordinator, Ashfield Girls School; Charlotte Clarke, Community Fund Ambassador, Belfast City Airport; Grainne Woods, Company Manager, Kids In Control; David Calvert, Artistic Director, Kids In Control; and Hollie Murphy, Project Officer, The Conservation Volunteers

With a focus on education, sustainability, social inclusion, and health and wellbeing, recent beneficiaries include The Conservation Volunteers, which delivered a biodiversity project to schools across Belfast; Kirkubbin Integrated Primary School, which created a school sensory room; and People’s Kitchen, which used the funding to support people that are homeless in the local area.

Charlotte continued: “Our funding helps local programmes thrive, and we would encourage local organisations with meaningful projects to come forward.

“Being a responsible neighbour is central to who we are, and our Community Fund reflects our long-term commitment to building stronger, healthier, and more inclusive communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast City Airport’s Community Fund is now open for applications across Greater Belfast, Ards, and North Down until 23rd May 2025.