Belfast City Council backs new conference for entrepreneurs in the city

The Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee is calling for business people from across the city to attend the first Entrepreneurs Unleashed conference.

The networking conference, organised by Excalibur Press and sponsored by Belfast City Council, has been tailored to enhancing the business journeys of entrepreneurs from across the city.

Taking place at the Cathy Short Theatre on November 28 in Jennymount Business Park in lower North Belfast the conference is the first of its kind in the city dedicated solely to supporting entrepreneurs at all levels.

Councillor Nelson said he was delighted to officially launch the conference, highlighting the importance of supporting local entrepreneurs at all stages of running a business.

From left Tina Calder (Excalibur Press & host/founder Entrepreneurs Unleashed), Nicole Doherty (Jennymount Business Park & Cathy Short Theatre), Councillor Sam Nelson (Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee) and Carole King (Excalibur Press & Entrepreneurs Unleashed)

He said: “Belfast City Council is committed to providing business support to individuals and businesses at any stage of their entrepreneurial journey.

“Entrepreneurs Unleashed provides an opportunity for businesses to hear from local industry experts, meet with key stakeholders and network with other like-minded entrepreneurs.

“This conference aims to create an environment that nurtures business growth, which is a key priority for Belfast City Council and a vital component of the Belfast Agenda, the city’s community plan.”

This day-long event aims to inspire the entrepreneurial spirit of local professionals, providing a collaborative space for networking and growth.

Entrepreneurs Unleashed will feature a diverse panel of industry experts who will share valuable insights on a range of essential topics, including leveraging AI, effective marketing strategies, navigating the tendering process, and much more.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with like-minded aspiring and established business owners, with the event acting as a brilliant networking space.

Alongside drawing inspiration from success stories of fellow entrepreneurs, ticket holders can avail of gaining actionable insights during conversations with fellow attendees as well as headline speakers.

Organised by Tina Calder, Chief Vision Officer at multi-disciplinary media and marketing agency Excalibur Press, Entrepreneurs Unleashed is set to make its event debut inside Jennymount Business Park’s Cathy Short Theatre on Thursday, November 28.

As a North Belfast native, Tina Calder recognises the significance of this project for the local community.

She said: “As an entrepreneur who grew up in lower North Belfast and a businesswoman who brought her business home to the area just a few months ago I’m proud to be able to deliver this exciting event just off the York Road area, a main arterial route in and out of the city.

“I am passionate about nurturing and supporting entrepreneurial spirit through my business and also as a business mentor across a number of programmes in Northern Ireland.

“I am absolutely delighted that Belfast City Council has recognised the importance of this event which is the first in a series of events and other activities we will be running throughout the rest of 2024 and into 2025.

“Whether you’re just starting out or looking to elevate your business, Entrepreneurs Unleashed is your gateway to unlocking new opportunities.

“We are excited to offer a platform for learning and collaboration that will supercharge your entrepreneurial journey.”

Registration is now open, and interested attendees are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spots.