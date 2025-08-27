Belfast creative team secure artistic residency to develop 'Macbeth'-inspired project

Two Belfast-based artists have been awarded a prestigious artistic residency to develop their creative project at a top London cultural hub.

The programme, offered by Artsdepot in Barnet, London, is now in its tenth year and will include Scottish theatre director and maker, Emma Copland and actor and writer Shaun Blaney, who form part of a creative trio with London- based playwright, poet and producer Rosamund Gravelle.

Just nine artists and companies were selected, and the trio say their residency will focus on developing a new work about the complexities of masculinity and dangerous leaders, inspired by the enigmatic survivor of Macbeth, “Ross”.

Selected from a fresh pool of local, London and UK-wide applicants, Shaun, Emma and Rosamund were chosen for their bold new ideas to develop and appeal to a diverse mix of audiences, and will have opportunities to share their work on stage.

Two artists from Belfast (Emma Copland, centre and Shaun Blaney, right) have been awarded an artist residency at artsdepot in London

Throughout the programme, they will receive up to four weeks of rehearsal space in Artsdepot’s Creation Space, £1,000 in seed funding, tailored mentorship and access to professional development workshops. As members of artsdepot’s artist alumni network, they will also benefit from continued connections and support to help their projects thrive beyond the residency.

Emma Copland, 38, a Scottish director currently based in Belfast, says: "I'm very pleased to be joining the artsdepot artist residency scheme. Artsdepot are a really supportive and connected creative hub. It's a brilliant opportunity for us to work with theatre makers to build local and wider connections through our practice. I'm really looking forward to testing work with Barnet communities that can be shared with all our regions."

Shaun Blaney, 38, is a Northern Irish actor based in East Belfast. He says: "We're all about testing work in front of audiences, using their feedback to shape the final piece.

"Right now, stories about vulnerable young men getting left behind are more relevant than ever. We want people to know that they are heard and have value. Working with artsdepot, we will connect with community centres and outreach organisations in Barnet, in order to tell a story that we feel needs to be heard."

Monique Deletant, CEO/Creative Director of artsdepot, says: “We are grateful to all artists and companies who applied to be part of this year’s intake. Choosing the shortlist was very difficult as the standard and breadth of ideas were not only brilliant but also highlighted to us that creative inspiration is thriving.

“We are thankful for support from Tsitsit, and we welcome artists spanning local, London-based and international cultural identities and experiences. Themes this year include families, the environment, life and death and cultural heritage.

“We are also committed to being ‘a home in London’ for artists outside of London who could benefit from developing their work and networks with us as Barnet’s go-to cultural hub.

“What sets us apart is that we want artists to enjoy the process of creativity without the pressure of generating an output, which we believe ultimately generates more authentic, challenging and new work. I can’t wait to see how work develops.”