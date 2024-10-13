Belfast doula releases free ebook to help women boost fertility following pregnancy loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Belfast doula has launched a free ebook aimed at helping women improve their fertility following pregnancy loss.

Nicola Morgan, a birth and postnatal specialist, has released Optimising Fertility After Loss: The Ultimate Guide, which offers practical nutritional advice and lifestyle tips to support women on their journey to conception after experiencing the heartbreak of miscarriage.

Nicola, the founder of Doula of Belfast, has been an advocate for women’s maternal health and wellbeing for many years, providing essential support during one of the most vulnerable times in a woman’s life.

Her new ebook is a continuation of this commitment, offering guidance to those who have suffered the heartbreak of miscarriage and are seeking to improve their chances of conceiving again.

Speaking about the motivation behind the ebook, released to coincide with Pregnancy & Infant Loss Day on October 15, Nicola said: “Walking through loss with a few friends and clients, I realised there was a gap when it came to nutrition for fertility, especially after a loss. With long waiting times and hard core medical treatment, I wanted to create something where BOTH parents feel they can do something practical that will benefit not only their fertility, but their health and well-being too.”

“There are 1 in 4 pregnancies that end in miscarriage, often within the first trimester when women don't even know they are pregnant. This resource was created on the back of completing my perinatal nutrition course, and it addresses that gap.”

The ebook, which is available for free download from the Doula of Belfast website, delves into various aspects of fertility health. It highlights the importance of reducing oxidative stress and controlling blood sugar, two factors that can significantly impact fertility.

Nicola emphasises that “small, but effective lifestyle changes” can make a big difference.

She explained: “Sperm quality can improve within 74 days, and it takes 100 days for an egg to reach its maturity. As a first step, making wholesome dietary changes can be the first step in optimising your fertility.”

Nicola’s own journey to becoming a doula is deeply personal and has been marked by her own positive birthing experiences.

“After having three successful water-births with a private midwife, it really changed and empowered me as a person. After my births, I knew I could do challenging and difficult things” she said, adding: “My sister-in-law asked if I would be her birth partner if her husband couldn’t do it. I felt so honoured to be invited into such a sacred space. I had never heard of a doula before, but a seed was planted, and a passion started to grow”

It wasn’t until 18 years later that Nicola pursued her calling.

“I had home-schooled my kids through to the end of GCSEs, and thought I was now too old to become a doula. However, a Canadian company came to Belfast back in 2019 and I saw this as my opportunity to follow my heart’s calling. I attended the three-day in-person training, followed by their intense online two-year training programme, which I completed within a year.”

Nicola’s expertise now spans a wide range of areas including pregnancy, birth, holistic living, breastfeeding, trauma processing, biomechanics, and perinatal nutrition. Her dedication to supporting women during pregnancy and childbirth is evident in her comprehensive approach.

“I wanted to support and encourage women through their pregnancy journey,helping to prepare couples for their birth” she said.

“The way a woman holds the memory of her birth, the way she was listened to, trusted, and treated, affects the way she steps into motherhood—be that the first time or the eighth.”

Addressing common myths about doulas, Nicola is keen to clarify misconceptions: “Doulas are not just for hippies or home births. A doula supports her client, whether she is having a natural birth, home-birth, planned or unplanned caesarean section, or a VBAC (vaginal birth after caesarean). We bring continuity of care throughout pregnancy, building a relationship based on trust,” she said.

Another common myth is that doulas replace partners during childbirth, a notion Nicola firmly disagrees with.

“I love working together with the partner. We can work synergistically, bringing our strengths together. This really is a beautiful opportunity for the couple to bond, and it’s wonderful to be able to encourage that bond to deepen.”

In addition to her work during pregnancy and childbirth, Nicola also provides vital postnatal support, recognising the challenges new parents face.

She explained: “New parents are incredible, but we can’t forget how much support they need to keep on top of things.

“I offer postnatal doula services where I come into the home to help with whatever the mum needs, whether it’s washing, light cleaning, meal prep, time to rest undisturbed, or even just someone to talk to, as being a new parent can feel lonely and isolating.”

Nicola’s work is underpinned by a deep belief in the importance of education and empowerment for expectant mothers.

She said: “Through educating both parents about birth, autonomy, and advocating for their rights, there is more confidence, empowerment, and self-trust in the choices a woman makes, irrespective of how the birth unfolds.”

Her new ebook, Optimising Fertility After Loss, is a testament to this philosophy, offering women actionable steps to take control of their fertility health after experiencing loss. The guide covers key topics such as supporting egg and sperm health, managing oxidative stress, balancing blood sugar, and ensuring the diet is rich in essential micronutrients. It also includes practical advice and recipes to help women make these changes.

“This resource is meant to help women and their partners take the first step in optimising their fertility after a loss, and I hope it offers them both comfort and practical guidance,” said Nicola.