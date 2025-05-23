Belfast homes increase by almost £20K in a year

Homeowners in Belfast were among the big winners following the latest House Price Index report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who call the Northern Irish capital home saw house prices increase by 10% adding £17,044 to the price.

Homes in the city, which is home to the Titanic museum ,now cost £170,440 after the price increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The analysis by online estate agents Purplebricks can reveal the exact places where property values have increased this month and also year-on-year.

Homes in Belfast cost on average £170,440 after the price increase.

The price rise in Belfast comes amid a UK property price boom with the average owner seeing £16,000 added to the value of their home, according to Wednesday’s report.

The value of UK homes increased by 6.4% in the 12 months from March 2024 to March 2025, making the average home valued at £271,000.

Data shows the majority of UK regions have gone up in price, with hotspots including Sevenoaks in Kent and Rushcliffe in Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average UK homes also saw a small monthly increase of 1.1%, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) report.

Robert Nichols, managing director of Purplebricks Mortgages, believes that many Brits will be buoyed by the increase in UK house prices

In particular, first-time buyers could benefit with Mr Nichols believing they will ‘have more opportunities to get a first foot on the ladder’.

House prices in England saw an annual change of 6.7%, making the average property worth £295,645.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Evans, sales director at Purplebricks Estate Agency said: “House prices continuing to rise is great news for UK homeowners.

“While the stamp duty changes that came into force from April 1 may not be felt quite yet, the prospect of more Bank of England base rate cuts will likely fuel demand and push up prices further this year - suggesting 2025 will be a strong year for the UK housing market.”

Robert Nichols, managing director of Purplebricks Mortgages said: “Rising house values coupled with falling mortgage rates is a big win for homeowners and would-be homeowners alike.

“The bump in property prices should boost confidence in the benefits of investing in bricks and mortar while repeated Bank of England base rate cuts will spur both existing and prospective owners into making a move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad