Belfast International Airport recognised for biodiversity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Belfast International Airport, member of VINCI Airports, has been awarded silver level in the Business & Biodiversity Charter, an external assessment of an organisations commitment to improve biodiversity conservation in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With around 70% of its airport platforms composed of natural environments, preserving biodiversity is one of VINCI Airports' priorities. The Business & Biodiversity Charter is an initiative of responsible business network Business in the Community in partnership with Northern Ireland wildlife charity Ulster Wildlife. The Charter helps businesses implement biodiversity initiatives and provides external recognition of measures already in place to ensure that plants, animals, bugs, bacteria, habitats and humans can thrive and work effectively and in balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Napier from Belfast International Airport commented on the accolade: “We are delighted to be recognised for our commitment to biodiversity. This Charter provides an important framework for organisations to implement initiatives and assess their overall impact on biodiversity.

“We have been working hard over the last three years to transform land into an area filled with natural beauty to boost biodiversity called ‘Millenium Wood’, situated close to our car parks. In that time, we have introduced several projects give back to the environment.

Daniel Perry, Environment and Sustainability Officer and Kevin Napier Compliance Manager

“Millenium Wood has been reinvigorated by coppicing Ash trees, which improves the overall health of the woodland area, allowing other plants to flourish. Part of this phase also involved planting over 200 native tree species such as hazel, rowan, alder and native bulbs and wildflowers. Additionally, we are continually evaluating the quality of soil to prevent soil erosion as part of our overall biodiversity strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have created a space that wildlife and plants can flourish, even our employees have experienced the health and wellbeing benefits by getting involved in initiatives including a recent butterfly count bringing staff who would not normally work alongside each other together. As a responsible business we will continue to work alongside partners such as Belfast Hills Partnership and Antrim & Newtownabbey Council to ensure everything we do is meaningful and impactful.”

Kieran Harding, Managing Director, Business in the Community NI added: “We are delighted to present Belfast International Airport with Silver level achievement in the Business & Biodiversity Charter.

“Enhancing biodiversity is fundamental for ensuring a sustainable future for all and ensuring long-term business survival. Many businesses and their suppliers rely on stable, healthy ecosystems for their production processes and to treat and dissipate waste, so it is imperative that companies take action to ensure our natural environment is protected.”