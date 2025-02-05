Belfast late night transport: DUP MLA calls for Stormont to fund buses and trains, arguing £600k cost 'not much to ask for' out of annual £18bn budget - but Sinn Fein Minister demurs

Northern Ireland's nightlife is said to be worth more than £3bn.

A DUP MLA called on Stormont to fund late-night Belfast buses and trains, arguing the £600,000 cost is 'not much to ask for' out of the Executive’s annual £18bn budget.

But Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald demurred, failing to directly respond to the call either way while describing late-night transport as just one of many “areas in which we can definitely improve through working collaboratively across departments and with Belfast City Council”.

Pausing to take a swipe at the British government for post-Brexit arrangements that she thought could have an impact on people travelling up from Dublin, the Sinn Fein Minister added: “I look forward to continuing to work with all partners across the sector as we build a thriving, safe and diverse night-time economy in Belfast and across the North.”

The call came from MLA Phillip Brett, who pointed to 17,000 passengers who took late-night buses and trains laid on over the Christmas period as proof of a huge demand for those services.

The capital city has little in the way of public transport after 10pm.

“As I become older and greyer in the beard, one of the first things that I think about on a night out is how I will get home,” he said.

“[Late-night transport] offers opportunities to expand Belfast city centre's economy in the evening far beyond its seasonal peaks. It provides safety, reassurance and dependability for those wanting to enjoy the night-time economy.”