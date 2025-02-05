Belfast late night transport: DUP MLA calls for Stormont to fund buses and trains, arguing £600k cost 'not much to ask for' out of annual £18bn budget - but Sinn Fein Minister demurs

By Iain Gray
Published 5th Feb 2025, 18:46 BST
Northern Ireland's nightlife is said to be worth more than £3bn.
Northern Ireland's nightlife is said to be worth more than £3bn.
A DUP MLA called on Stormont to fund late-night Belfast buses and trains, arguing the £600,000 cost is 'not much to ask for' out of the Executive’s annual £18bn budget.

But Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald demurred, failing to directly respond to the call either way while describing late-night transport as just one of many “areas in which we can definitely improve through working collaboratively across departments and with Belfast City Council”.

Pausing to take a swipe at the British government for post-Brexit arrangements that she thought could have an impact on people travelling up from Dublin, the Sinn Fein Minister added: “I look forward to continuing to work with all partners across the sector as we build a thriving, safe and diverse night-time economy in Belfast and across the North.”

The call came from MLA Phillip Brett, who pointed to 17,000 passengers who took late-night buses and trains laid on over the Christmas period as proof of a huge demand for those services.

The capital city has little in the way of public transport after 10pm.
The capital city has little in the way of public transport after 10pm.

“As I become older and greyer in the beard, one of the first things that I think about on a night out is how I will get home,” he said.

“[Late-night transport] offers opportunities to expand Belfast city centre's economy in the evening far beyond its seasonal peaks. It provides safety, reassurance and dependability for those wanting to enjoy the night-time economy.”

Stating that Translink has worked out running year-round late-night transport would cost around £600,000, Mr Brett added: “To support the most important sector of the night-time economy in our capital city is not much to ask for out of an annual budget for this place of £18.6bn.”

