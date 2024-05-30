Belfast, Leicester and Stoke the cities with the cheapest commutes
A recent survey commissioned by TonerGiant found that 57% of UK office workers felt that the cost of commuting has made them not want to go into the office whatsoever.
In light of this, TonerGiant’s researchers set out to uncover how the cost of commuting varies around the UK.
They analysed the cost of a monthly, weekly, and daily bus pass in 30 towns and cities throughout the UK.
Leicester came on top for having the cheapest commute, costing just £37 a month.
Commuters in Brighton can expect to spend the most, with a monthly travel pass costing £96.20 - nearly three times as much as in Leicester.
Commenting on the findings, Stuart Deavall from TonerGiant said: “With more of us returning to the office, and more of us battling everyday costs, our research intends to shed light on where in the UK commuters have the cheapest commute to work. Based on a monthly travel bus pass, Leicester, Stoke and Swansea have the cheapest commute, while those in Brighton, Wakefield, and Leeds face the highest costs.
There are undoubtedly many benefits of working in the office, such as colleague interaction and greater collaboration, but at a time when your employer can provide you with the tools you need to work effectively at home, like laptop equipment and printing facilities, spending so much money getting to and from the office isn’t always necessary and is bound to stack up.”
TonerGiant have released these findings to make UK office workers aware of how much they are spending on their commute to the office.
