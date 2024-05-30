Belfast, Leicester and Stoke the cities with the cheapest commutes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New data has revealed which UK cities workers have the cheapest commute, with Leicester, Stoke and Belfast taking the top three.

A recent survey commissioned by TonerGiant found that 57% of UK office workers felt that the cost of commuting has made them not want to go into the office whatsoever.

In light of this, TonerGiant’s researchers set out to uncover how the cost of commuting varies around the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They analysed the cost of a monthly, weekly, and daily bus pass in 30 towns and cities throughout the UK.

Submit your story

Leicester came on top for having the cheapest commute, costing just £37 a month.

Stoke came in second, costing commuters £42, while Belfast came in third with £43 a month.

Commuters in Brighton can expect to spend the most, with a monthly travel pass costing £96.20 - nearly three times as much as in Leicester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the findings, Stuart Deavall from TonerGiant said: “With more of us returning to the office, and more of us battling everyday costs, our research intends to shed light on where in the UK commuters have the cheapest commute to work. Based on a monthly travel bus pass, Leicester, Stoke and Swansea have the cheapest commute, while those in Brighton, Wakefield, and Leeds face the highest costs.

There are undoubtedly many benefits of working in the office, such as colleague interaction and greater collaboration, but at a time when your employer can provide you with the tools you need to work effectively at home, like laptop equipment and printing facilities, spending so much money getting to and from the office isn’t always necessary and is bound to stack up.”

TonerGiant have released these findings to make UK office workers aware of how much they are spending on their commute to the office.