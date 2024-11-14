Belfast Media Festival gets off to flying start

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 15th Belfast Media Festival got underway yesterday at the MAC Belfast with close to 2,000 people registered to attend the two-day festival which finishes today (Thursday).

The BMF opened with a keynote speech by Belfast born dramatist and novelist Ronan Bennett chatting to Declan Lawan and hundreds of industry professionals and students turned up to enjoy more than 22 events covering comedy, drama, games, scriptwriting, public sector broadcasting and much more.