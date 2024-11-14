Belfast Media Festival gets off to flying start
The BMF opened with a keynote speech by Belfast born dramatist and novelist Ronan Bennett chatting to Declan Lawan and hundreds of industry professionals and students turned up to enjoy more than 22 events covering comedy, drama, games, scriptwriting, public sector broadcasting and much more.
Today's Festival will see BBC Director General Tim Davie in conversation with BBC NI's John Campbell for the RTS NI Dan Gilbert Lecture. There will also be sessions on Kneecap's success, quality storytelling and commissioners from leading broadcasters delivering engaging panel discussion for all the attendees.