Belfast Met take on Sheffield in epic fight night clash

On Saturday, Belfast Met proudly hosted young boxers from Sheffield City Boxing Club at an electrifying fight night in the Clayton Hotel, celebrating a decade of partnership between the two cities' elite boxing academies.

The high-energy gala featured eight thrilling bouts, shining a spotlight on the next generation of boxing talent.

Proudly backed by sponsors DPD, the event delivered knockout entertainment for around two hundred guests.

Belfast Met Boxing Academy Team and Coaches with Sheffield City Boxing Club and Coaches.

The gala not only celebrated the skill and dedication of the young athletes but also highlighted the unique opportunities available at Belfast Metropolitan College for aspiring boxers.

At the college’s Boxing Academy, students can refine their boxing skills while earning qualifications that can pave the way to rewarding careers.

The programme has a strong legacy of success, having produced top class Ulster and Irish University champions, such as Commonwealth and Olympic medallist Aidan Walsh. Several former participants have gone on to pursue professional boxing careers.

This year’s event also featured three prestigious awards:

Pádraig Walsh, Belfast Met and Aman Hussain, Sheffield City Boxing Club.

James and Judith Bleakney presented the Jack Bleakney Memorial Shield to the Belfast Met Boxer of the Year, Jamie Graham.

The Gerry Storey Jr Cup was awarded to the Best Home Boxer on the night, Jamie Graham.

And the Best Away Boxer on the night was presented to Sheffield’s Aman Hussain by Damian Kennedy, IABA High Performance Coach and 2024 Team Ireland Olympic Boxing Coach.

On the night, John Mulhern, Academic Co-ordinator of the Belfast Met Boxing Academy, was honoured with a special recognition award for his outstanding dedication to the academy and his unwavering support and inspiration to students.

The show marked the culmination of another successful year for the programme, which continues to go from strength to strength since it started 10 years ago.

The Boxing Academy at Belfast Met provides world-class coaching while also providing every participant with the opportunity to enhance their educational and employment prospects.

Kai Devlin, Belfast Met; John Mulhern, Belfast Met; Brendan Warburton MBE, Sheffield City Boxing Club; Connie Gibbons, Ulster University.

Damian Duffy, Interim Principal and Chief Executive, Belfast Met said: “We are incredibly proud to celebrate ten years of the Belfast Met Boxing Academy, a programme that truly embodies our commitment to developing both skills and character.

“Tonight’s gala is not just about boxing; it’s about opportunity, ambition, and community. Through the academy, we’ve seen young people thrive both in and out of the ring, and we remain dedicated to supporting their journey, whether that leads to sporting success, education, or meaningful employment.”

Brendan Warburton MBE, Head Coach, Sheffield City Boxing Club said: “It was an absolute pleasure to bring our boxers to Belfast and take part in this special event. The warm welcome from Belfast Met and the supportive crowd created an electric atmosphere.

Events like these are so important for our young boxers, giving them the chance to test their skills, build friendships and learn from each other. We’re already looking forward to the next one.”