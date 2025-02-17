Belfast named as top half-term destination

Birmingham Airport has named Belfast as the most popular domestic destination for the February half-term break with over 11,000 passengers travelling the route.

The news comes as the airport prepares for its busiest February half-term on record with a 20% increase in passenger numbers compared to a similar period last year. Over 345,000 customers are set to travel through the airport during the period from Friday, February 14 to Sunday, February 23.

Amsterdam, Tenerife, Dubai and Paris are amongst the most popular international destinations that passengers are travelling to over the half-term holidays. Domestically, Belfast is the top travel pick for the school break.

The route data also suggests that more Belfastians are flocking to the UK's second city. Birmingham has become an increasingly popular tourism destination in recent years with the city being named the 4th most visited city in the UK from overseas in 2023.

The historic town of Stratford-upon-Avon is just a stones throw away from Birmingham Airport

Notable attractions include Cadbury World, Warwick Castle, Legoland Discovery Centre, and West Midlands Safari Park. The nearby Warwickshire town of Stratford-upon-Avon has plenty of sights for literary fans including the birthplace of William Shakespeare and the Royal Shakespeare Company Theatre.

Ahead of the half-term holidays, Al Titterington, Terminal Operations Director of Birmingham Airport said: “We are preparing for a very busy February half-term, with customers jetting off to enjoy their holidays. As with all our recent advice, customers should arrive at the airport in line with advice from their airline."

Aer Lingus and Easy Jet operate the Birmingham to Belfast route. More information is available on the Birmingham Airport website.