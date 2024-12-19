Belfast Summit 2025 launches - focus on Community, Culture & Growth

The Belfast Summit 2025 was launched today, and a series of global experts, local leaders and government and industry innovators are set to lead the discussion at the one-day event which takes place on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at Ulster University Belfast Campus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Belfast Summit includes a packed schedule of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, and is an event for anyone who lives, works or visits Belfast. Tickets are available now at www.belfastsummit.com.

An Early Bird discount is available for tickets purchased between now and December 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025 Summit features an impressive lineup of speakers, including:

Building Community, Culture & Growth: Belfast Summit 2025 launched by MW Advocate and partners, Belfast Harbour, Belfast One BID, Destination CQ BID, Linen Quarter BID and Ulster University. L-R - Joe O'Neill, Belfast Harbour, Martina Connolly, Belfast One, Damien Corr, Destination CQ BID, Chris McCracken, Linen Quarter BID, Sibley Berty, MW Advocate, and Prof Duncan Morrow, Ulster University.

Ariel Palitz - New York’s first and former Nightlife Mayor, known for her transformative work in managing the city’s nighttime economy. Ariel will outline exactly what Belfast can do to maximise its nighttime economy offer.

Gavin White – Executive Member for Housing and Development at Manchester Council, a city celebrated for pioneering inclusive urban housing initiatives. Delivering significant housing and regeneration projects, Gavin will share his experience for cities undertaking projects of significant scale.

Professor Catherine Gall - A renowned urban studies expert from the University of Paris Sorbonne, whose research shapes global perspectives on sustainable city planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other confirmed speakers include NI’s Chief Planner Alastair Beggs, Boston-based Joe Babiec, MD of Belfast Distillery Company which invested $20m into the north Belfast distillery project, and Clare McGee, CEO of Awaken Hub, with many more speakers and panelists to be announced.

This year’s theme – Building Community, Culture & Growth – will include keynote addresses on an array of topics including nighttime economy, building a bustling retail sector, planning, housing, regeneration, as well as tourism and finance.

The Belfast Summit 2025 is made possible through the support of its key partners: Belfast Harbour, Belfast One BID, Destination CQ BID, Linen Quarter BID and Ulster University. The event is organised by communications and research consultancy MW Advocate.

Speaking at the launch where he was joined by representatives from each of the Summit’s partner organisations, Brendan Mulgrew MW Advocate’s Managing Partner said: “The Belfast Summit is the largest single event in our city which focuses exclusively on Belfast and how we can make it the best small city in Europe to live, work and visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad