Belfast is gearing up to honour legendary composer and musician Rory Gallagher with a day of celebration at the Ulster Hall next month.

Starting with the unveiling of the new statue at 1pm on Saturday, January 4 2025, fans are invited to gather with his family in tribute to his life, music, and deep connection to Belfast city.

The day will culminate in an evening event, inside the Ulster Hall, from 7pm to 9pm, featuring a high-definition screening of the critically acclaimed documentary “Irish Tour ‘74.” The film will transport viewers back to the electrifying atmosphere of Gallagher’s iconic musical performances.

The statue is inspired by the January 1972 Melody Maker magazine cover shot of Gallagher onstage at the Ulster Hall. The statue has been created by renowned sculptors Anto Brennan, Jessica Checkley of Bronze Art Ireland, and David O’Brien of Bronze Art Ireland, with the piece representing a significant cultural and social investment for Belfast.

​Born in Ballyshannon and raised in Cork, Gallagher moved in 1967 to his "second home" in Belfast, a city that would become a cornerstone of his musical journey. It was here that Taste, his first blues-rock trio, played legendary clubs such as Sammy Huston’s, The Maritime and Club Rado.

The final Taste concert, featuring John Wilson & Richard McCracken was at Queen’s University in 1970. At the start of Gallagher’s solo career, he formed a new band with drummer Wilgar Campbell and bassist Gerry McAvoy. Later he would bring on Lou Martin and Brendan O’Neill, all Belfast musicians, who helped to shape his career.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, councillor Micky Murray, said: “We are excited to honour the incredible legacy of Rory Gallagher, a true musical icon who continues to inspire generations. This statue will stand as a testament to his enduring impact, not only on the world of music, but on the cultural fabric of Belfast.

"It is fitting to have the statue at the Ulster Hall where some of his most memorable performances took place and, as a UNESCO City of Music, Belfast is proud to celebrate Rory’s talent, creativity and the joy he brought to so many through his music.”

2025 now marks the 30th anniversary of Rory Gallagher's death. Renowned for his soulful playing, dynamic performances, and dedication to his craft, he established himself as a trailblazer in Irish rock music. Over the course of his career, he toured around the world constantly, selling millions of records in the process.

​Donal Gallagher, Rory’s brother and manager, said: “It’s fitting that the city he loved so much is where his legacy will be celebrated for generations to come. Belfast wasn’t just a place he performed; it was a city that shaped his musical journey and welcomed him like one of its own. From the early days when he played here, it became a second home, a source of inspiration, and a springboard to international success.”

The Rory Gallagher Statue Project Trust has been instrumental in this initiative, working in collaboration with Ulster Hall and Belfast City Council, and with sponsorship from the Department of Culture, Arts and Leisure, Northern Ireland Executive; ICC Belfast; LQ BID; Girvan Architecture Services; Aiken Promotions; Strange Music; and Pipelife Ireland. Committed to engaging fans worldwide, the statue will not only commemorate Rory Gallagher’s musical legacy but also serve as a focal point for local and international music fans, drawing visitors to Ulster Hall.

Member of the Rory Gallagher Statue Project Trust, Frank Girvan, continued: “It has been many years in the making, and we are incredibly grateful for the support we've received from fans, fellow musicians, and all those who continue to show their commitment to keeping Rory’s legacy alive.

"From fundraising to performances, we’ve organised numerous initiatives, including the memorial statue in Belfast, to ensure that Rory's contributions to music are never forgotten. We hope more people will join us in these efforts, as we continue to celebrate the music and spirit of a man who changed so many lives.”

A venue deeply connected to Rory Gallagher's illustrious career, acting chief executive, Iain Bell, from Ulster Hall highlighted: “Ulster Hall has hosted countless legendary performances, and Rory Gallagher’s connection to this iconic venue is unmatched. This statue and event are not just about celebrating Rory’s career; they also reaffirm Belfast’s status as a cultural hub. It highlights the city’s vibrant musical heritage and its importance as a destination for music lovers worldwide."

The project, co-funded by LQ BID, is a key part of the organisation's ongoing urban regeneration efforts.