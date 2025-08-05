Belfast Trust celebrates feeding success at Breastival

The celebration of breastfeeding, which is in its ninth year, took place at Ormeau Park on Saturday, August 2.

Naomie Farrell, Community Infant Breastfeeding Lead, said: “What a wonderful day at Breastival 2025. It was so lovely to work alongside the other Infant Feeding Leads across the region promoting the range of breastfeeding support available to women and their babies.

“It was extra special to bump into some families I have had the pleasure of supporting over the years and celebrated their breastfeeding success.

“I also had the opportunity to be a part of the “chat and chill” and talk to mums about breastfeeding and returning to work, such a privilege to be able to support mums in this way.

“Well done to everyone involved. A great event to celebrate, encourage and empower woman in NI,” she added.

Marie-Lou Moison, 29, from Newtownards, is a first-time mum to Logan and who attended Breastival for the first time.

“I’ve been breastfeeding my seven-month-old since he was born. I believe breastfeeding still isn’t accepted by some people, and I want to show support and be proud. It’s such a beautiful thing to do, and I honestly believe we’re all superheroes!”

Breastival also welcomed elected representatives including Lord Mayor Tracy Kelly, who stopped by the Belfast Trust stand for a chat with the infant feeding team.

Breastival Co-Founder and Chair, Dr. Jennifer Hanratty, said: “Over the last nine years, Breastival has welcomed over 10,000 individuals to our annual celebration of breastfeeding.

She said: “Our goal has been to make breastfeeding visible and help normalise it in everyday life so that it feels like a real option for every mother.

“While breastfeeding rates in Northern Ireland are improving, there’s still a long way to go before we can say NI truly values the contribution breastfeeding makes to public health, the environment, and the economy.”

