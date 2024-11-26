Belfast’s most controversial pub releases its first-ever Christmas ad

Belfast’s iconic Bittles Bar has released its highly anticipated Christmas advert for 2024, marking a first for the historic pub and its owner, John Bittles.

The advert, produced by Emerald Green Media for Ireland Before You Die, premiered on its YouTube channel at 8 PM on Monday, November 25.

The short film, titled Bittles Bar Christmas Advert 2024, captures the essence of the distinctive bar and its famed landlord, John Bittles.

Known for his candid approach to hospitality, John’s policies have gained him widespread attention, including turning away patrons who order soft drinks or fail to meet his standards. The advert embraces this reputation, showcasing Bittles Bar as a one-of-a-kind destination in Belfast.

The project is a milestone for Emerald Green Media, led by founder Stevie Haughey. It is the company’s first video advertisement and features Stevie’s 87-year-old uncle in his acting debut. The ad was directed by Ronan Lavery, a lifelong friend of Haughey, making it his first paid directorial project.

“This ad is a celebration of Bittles Bar and its unique character,” said Stevie Haughey. “It’s a blend of festive charm and humour that reflects John Bittles’ distinctive style. Everyone involved brought their best to this project, and we’re proud of the final result.”

Filmed across various locations around Belfast before transitioning inside the iconic Bittles Bar, the advert blends striking cinematic visuals with John’s no-nonsense humour, offering a fresh and unforgettable twist on the classic Christmas campaign.

