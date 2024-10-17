Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A children's book inspired by the RNLI lifeboats along the north Antrim coast is making a return with a new adventure.

Following the success of its debut ‘Dee the Little Lifeboat’, Ballycastle GP and author Dr Martin O’Kane is set to release a follow-up, ‘Dee Cleans The Sea’, on October 26.

The new story, which continues the adventures of Dee, the smallest lifeboat in the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) family, aims to engage young readers while promoting environmental awareness and cultural respect.

Originally published in 2021, ‘Dee the Little Lifeboat’ has raised over £17,500 for the local RNLI, highlighting the importance of community and safety at sea.

Dr O’Kane, a lifeboat medical advisor for the RNLI in Portrush since 2018, drew inspiration from the scenic north Antrim coast and his role in the local community.

He explained: “I never forget how privileged we are to live on the beautiful north coast and I suppose my first big role in the local community was to step into the post of the retiring lifeboat medical advisor of the Portrush Lifeboat.

“It’s been my role for the last five years to advise the crew of the best possible treatment for those whom they’ve rescued.

“Living here is a great privilege and it was in my mind that it would be great to put something together that would get the message across to children that we really do need to respect our community, environment and surroundings and it was this thinking that spawned Dee, the Little Lifeboat.”

Encouraged by the overwhelming reception of the first book, Dr O’Kane decided to pen a sequel: “The reception the first book received three years ago was astounding and very emotional. To date we’ve been able to hand the RNLI in excess of £17,50 – with more to come!

“I’m very grateful to all those who involved themselves and help get it to the level of success it has enjoyed. This, of course, prompted me to write the follow-up ‘Dee Cleans The Sea’ and the confidence I gained from my first writing adventure has allowed me to incorporate in this book community and ethical diversity, a prompt for parents to have a conversation about the environment and even a subtle spelling competition.

“This adventure sees Dee continue to save lives at sea with old and new friends and introduces the readers to the importance of protecting the environment and celebrating community diversity.”

Illustrated by local artist Alice Rohdich, whose husband was an RNLI crew member awarded for bravery, ‘Dee Cleans The Sea’ features both familiar and new characters as they navigate adventures while underscoring the significance of caring for our planet.

Ms Rohdich expressed her excitement about contributing to the project again: “I returned to my love of art in my 50s acquiring an A-level in the subject. I used to write and illustrate stories about a fictitious young girl called Alice and very often posted this online.

“Martin saw them and let me in on what he was up to and asked if I’d be interested in illustrations for the book.”