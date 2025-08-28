Benburb Priory welcomes families for a Halloween celebration amid centuries of history

This October, the historic estate of Benburb Priory, one of County Tyrone’s most significant heritage landmarks, will open its gates for a unique Halloween experience that blends autumn tradition with the mystique of the Priory’s centuries-old past.

Founded in the late 19th century as a Servite Priory, the site of Benburb has been steeped in history for far longer.

Overlooking the River Blackwater and the site of the Battle of Benburb (1646), the Priory grounds have witnessed centuries of cultural and historical change.

Today, Benburb Priory is celebrated as a centre of heritage, spirituality, and community life. This autumn, its storied courtyards and atmospheric cellars will provide the backdrop for a seasonal celebration unlike any other.

Families and visitors are invited to explore the estate through a carefully designed programme of activities that honour both the festive spirit of Halloween and the historic character of the Priory.

Guests can expect moments of wonder, creativity, and light-hearted spookiness—set against the timeless stone walls and leafy avenues of this important cultural site.

Highlights of the Halloween Experience at Benburb Priory include:

Pumpkin Patch – Join the head pumpkin picker at Mr. Bruce’s private Manor House patch, but be wary not to catch the attention of the elusive estate master himself.

– Join the head pumpkin picker at Mr. Bruce’s private Manor House patch, but be wary not to catch the attention of the elusive estate master himself. Scary Cellar – Step into the Priory’s underground cellar, where spiders, skeletons, and the legendary singing ghost linger.

– Step into the Priory’s underground cellar, where spiders, skeletons, and the legendary singing ghost linger. Carving Courtyard – A hidden courtyard will host skilled pumpkin carvers, ready to guide families in the art of decoration, alongside the chatter of some rather mischievous talking pumpkins.

– A hidden courtyard will host skilled pumpkin carvers, ready to guide families in the art of decoration, alongside the chatter of some rather mischievous talking pumpkins. Spooky Disco – To conclude the festivities, children can enjoy a lively Halloween-themed disco while adults warm themselves with seasonal pumpkin soup.

Benburb Priory has long been a place where past and present meet. This October, visitors will have the chance to see the historic site from a new perspective—one that honours its heritage while creating joyful seasonal memories for the community.

Event Details:

📍 Venue: Benburb Priory, Benburb, Co. Tyrone

📅 Date: 17th - 31st October 2025