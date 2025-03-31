Bessy Bell tops poll as Fermanagh and Omagh’s favourite walk
The scenic route, nestled between Omagh and Newtownstewart, emerged as the top choice among more than 500 participants who voted for their favourite walking trail.
The poll, launched in December, invited the public to choose from 46 stunning walks featured in the Fermanagh & Omagh Walking Guide. The overwhelming response highlighted the community’s love for the region’s diverse and picturesque landscapes.
Bessy Bell is celebrated for its spectacular views and rich natural beauty. The 2.8-mile trek to the peak rewards walkers with a breathtaking panoramic view of the surrounding Sperrins landscape, making it a standout choice among the district’s many walking routes.
While Bessy Bell took the top spot, several other trails also proved popular, including Crom Estate (Newtownbutler), a tranquil woodland walk on the shores of upper Lough Erne, Gortin Glen Forest Park, a series of stunning forest trails in the heart of the Sperrin Mountains, and Loughmacrory – A scenic lakeside route, perfect for all ages and abilities.
Councillor John McClaughry, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, said: “We are delighted with the fantastic response to this poll, which highlights the incredible variety of walking routes in our District.
"Bessy Bell is a worthy winner, but it’s clear that all our trails are cherished by both residents and visitors. We hope this inspires even more people to explore the stunning outdoor spaces across Fermanagh and Omagh, embracing the many physical and mental health benefits of walking.”
For a full list of walking routes across Fermanagh and Omagh visit www.fermanaghomagh.com
As a proud member of Leave No Trace Ireland, the council is committed to protecting the region’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. Walkers are encouraged to follow the Leave No Trace Seven Principles, ensuring that these stunning landscapes remain unspoiled for future generations.