Best Bark launches Dog Safety campaign ahead of the bank holiday heatwave

As Northern Ireland braces for high temperatures this bank holiday weekend, local dog-friendly directory Best Bark has teamed up with Forestside Veterinary Clinic to launch a new public awareness campaign focused on dog safety in warm weather and busy public spaces.

The Dog Safety campaign is designed to help dog owners recognise and respond to summer-specific risks, from hot pavements and parked cars to beach hazards and heatstroke. It’s packed with clear, practical advice to protect pets as families head outdoors for the holiday.

“Even well-meaning owners can miss some of the dangers that crop up in warmer weather,” said Amée, Founder of Best Bark. “From waterborne toxins to scorching pavements, this campaign is about helping people spot the signs and take small steps that could save their dog’s life.”

The campaign includes four targeted guides:

The Dog Safety campaign by Best Bark, in partnership with Forestside Veterinary Clinic

“How to Keep Your Dog Safe in the Warm Weather”

“How to Keep Your Dog Safe at the Beach”

“How to Keep Your Dog Safe on a Hike”

“How to Keep Your Dog Safe in the Forest”

Each one offers bite-sized, shareable advice on everything from avoiding harmful algae and jellyfish, to spotting early signs of heatstroke.

Key safety tips include:

Walk Early or Late: Avoid peak heat between 11am–3pm.

Check the Pavement: Use the five-second rule - if it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for paws.

Hydrate Regularly: Bring fresh water and a travel bowl, avoid letting dogs drink seawater or from rock pools.

Provide Shade: Dogs need a cool place to rest, whether at home or on the go.

Never Leave Dogs in Cars: Even with windows cracked, a parked car can become deadly in minutes.

Know the Signs of Heatstroke: Watch for panting, drooling, vomiting, or collapse.

Frozen Treats & Cool Mats: Use dog-safe cooling options at home.

Adjust Exercise Levels: Opt for low-intensity, short activities.

The campaign is rolling out across Instagram and Facebook with expert input and support from Forestside Vets, who collaborated on the health guidance.

Best Bark, which launched in 2023, has become Northern Ireland’s go-to resource for dog-friendly cafes, hotels, and outdoor spaces. This latest campaign builds on their commitment to not just promote dog-welcoming venues, but make those visits safer for everyone.