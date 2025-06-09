Bishop Robin Eames celebrates 50 years of service to the Church of Ireland

The Eames family during the cathedral service.

One of the Church of Ireland’s most prominent figures marked 50 years of service today with a special celebration in St Columb’s Cathedral, Londonderry.

Former Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, Lord Robin Eames, was consecrated as Bishop of the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe in June 1975, and today – St Columba’s Day – he visited the city’s 17th century cathedral for a special service honouring his years in the church.

Attended by many high-profile church figures, the service saw the current Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Andrew Foster, state that guests had come together to mark “an anniversary that is almost unique in the Anglican Communion”.

“To put that in some sort of context, if the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe decides to do the same thing for me after 50 years of episcopal ministry, I would be 102,” he said, adding that in 1975 Canon John Barry had published a statement describing the future Lord Eames as “a really young bishop” and a man “elevated on account of what he might do in the future, rather than a sort of reward for what he has done in the past”, adding “an era of great promise has opened up”.

Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Andrew Foster, during the service to honour Lord Eames.

Said Bishop Foster: “Those words, in some way, were prophetic because that age of great promise certainly opened up.

“They would come to be true and, in that, it is so fitting that we gather here today to give thanks to Almighty God for you, Robin, and to give thanks to you for all that you have given because in your ministry, you opened up great promise for the people of God and those outside the Kingdom of God here and far beyond this diocese.”

Detailing St Columba’s famous journey from Ireland to Scotland, creating a settlement on Iona that became a spiritual beacon throughout Europe, healing wounds and building communities of prayer and bridging cultures, Bishop Foster drew comparisons to Lord Eames’ actions during the Troubles.

“That young bishop stood and still stands in that same spiritual tradition as Columba,” he said. “In some of the darkest times in this city, Robin, Christine and the boys moved here.

Lord and Lady Eames with sons Niall and Michael.

“It was a time of great need for courageous leadership and deep spiritual vision.

"In Robin, the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe found that courageous leadership and deep spiritual vision that led them through a fracturing time and always, always holding out hope.

“In Robin’s ministry, we see the very spirit of Columba – not clinging to prestige or position but embracing the life of a servant, not seeking admiration but striving to reflect the life of Christ.”

Lord Eames served as Bishop of Derry and Raphoe from 1975 to 1980, and thereafter Bishop of Down and Dromore, and Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland from 1986 until his retirement in 2006. He was consecrated in St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh, on 9th June 1975, by Archbishop George Otto Simms, at 38 years of age.

A service marking 50 years since Lord Eames was consecrated as a bishop was held in St Columb's Cathedral, Londonderry.

Yesterday’s service was led by Archbishop John McDowell; also present were Connor Bishop George Davison, Clogher Bishop Ian Ellis and former Bishop of Tuam, Killala and Achonry, Patrick Rooke.