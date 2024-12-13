Black Santa's coming to town: Annual sit-out sees senior churchman take to steps of Belfast Cathedral for 48th year of charity drive

Black Santa’s coming to town from Monday (16th) as the annual charity sit-out returns to the steps of Belfast Cathedral.

Running since 1976, the yearly event sees a senior church official don the now-traditional black Anglican coat, as well as pulling on his winter socks and mittens, to brave the elements outside St Anne’s Cathedral until Christmas Eve sees him head back inside – just in time for the real Santa Claus to put in an appearance.

Heading out into the cold and wind this year is the Dean of Belfast, the Very Rev Stephen Forde, in his seventh time in the role.

He’s hoping to beat the £171,000 raised last year from the generous souls of the city, which was distributed to 120 different charities.

“This year, in 2024, the need from local charities is greater than ever,” he says.

"I hope that through the public’s generosity and by our continued partnership with professional services firm PwC, we will be able to raise even more than we did last year.

“Once again, the people of Belfast and beyond have the opportunity to show how much they care for so many who face real challenges this coming Christmas.

“As I get wrapped up against the weather in Donegall Street, I hope together we can exceed last year’s total and make a lasting difference through each of the local charities we will support this year.”

Black Santa will be on the cathedral steps morning and afternoon every day between December 16 and late on Christmas Eve, with the exception of Sunday, December 22, when he will be busy with the festive favourite Carols in the City afternoon service.

And he’ll be taking advantage of modern technology too.

Black Santa’s traditional wooden barrel will be open for passers-by to drop in donations as usual, from loose change to cash groups and individuals have collected over the year for the popular charity drive.

But with an increasingly cashless society, passers-by can also make a donation with a simple tap of a card or phone on his brand-new machine.

Black Santa also has the support of a band of ‘little helpers’ in the form of the bishops, canons and clergy of the cathedral - in fact, on occasion some of these Black Santa doubles can be seen sitting out at the Exchange Street entrance to St Anne’s this year.

The 2024 appeal has a special focus on charities working for two groups of younger people who have particular needs in the community.

One is to help charities supporting families who have a member with autism.

A second focus will be charities working to prevent young people, in particular those who have been in care, from finding themselves homeless as they move to independent living.

The appeal will also provide funds to small charities across Northern Ireland and to support Christian Aid, as the sit-out has done since the beginning.

The Black Santa Appeal was established by Dean Sammy Crooks in December 1976, its name coined by the media on account of the thick black Anglican cloak worn by the Dean and his successors.