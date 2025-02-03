Black Santa's £200k Christmas gift to 108 charities at Belfast Cathedral service after generous donations from public at annual sit-out

Belfast Black Santa, Dean Stephen Forde, at the annual Good Samaritans Service in Belfast Cathedral on February 2, with, from left: Paula Reynolds, CEO of Belfast Charitable Society; Lady Mary Peters, special guest at the service; Sir Ronnie Weatherup, president of Belfast Charitable Society; Benny Miskelly, PwC; and Chris Carlin, PwC.

Belfast’s own Black Santa handed out a late Christmas gift on Sunday – £200,000 raised from generous passers-by.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives of 108 local charities received a share of the cash raised by the 2024 Black Santa Appeal for an annual Good Samaritans Service in Belfast Cathedral.

In his words of welcome, the Dean of Belfast and last year’s Black Santa, the Very Rev Stephen Forde, said that through “heroic volunteering and careful financial management” these were the charities located in cities, towns and villages that connect directly with local people and local needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special guest at the service was Olympic hero Lady Mary Peters, who recalled how Black Santa had in the past supported her own charity, the Mary Peters Trust, which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary. In that time, she said, the Trust has supported 5,000 young sports men and women to follow their dream and win Olympic medals

Lady Mary Peters with representatives of the Home Start charity at the Good Samaritans Service in Belfast Cathedral on February 2.

Quoting Mother Teresa, Lady Mary said: “It is not about what you do but about how much love you put into what you do,” and urged the charities to spend the money wisely for the greater good.

The annual Black Santa charity sit-out sees a senior church official don the now-traditional black Anglican coat, as well as pulling on his winter socks and mittens, to brave the elements outside St Anne’s Cathedral until Christmas Eve sees him head back inside – just in time for the real Santa Claus to put in an appearance.

At the Good Samaritans Service, Dean Forde described the total raised as “an amazing sum".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These are difficult financial times,” he said. “For everyone money is tight, and people may be reluctant to give.

"I have therefore been overwhelmed by the generosity of people, young and old, and companies small and large, who have each helped us to exceed the total I had set for this year’s appeal by over £20,000.”

The Dean paid tribute to the Belfast Charitable Society who had pledged that they would make up the Black Santa total to £200,000, donating £73,600, and to other individuals and companies.

He also thanked people for the donations of coins, revealing that just that week, the Cathedral had banked £1,190 in 1p and 2p pieces. “It was a very heavy suitcase,” he joked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He thanked the volunteers who worked behind the scenes for the Appeal, and the Cathedral canons and others who braved the cold and this year’s gale force winds to collect on the Cathedral steps.

The 108 charities chosen this year were those supporting families, the homeless and those doing charitable work in the community.

Christian Aid, which partnered with Dean Sammy Crooks on the first ever Black Santa sit-out in 1976, received a donation as it does every year - the exception to the rule, the Dean said.