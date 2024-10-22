Blossom Children's Ward hits the right notes with Ulster Orchestra
The Ulster Orchestra have been hosting unique two-hour music sessions at the ward, led by freelance musician Cecily Smith Nesbitt, and one of the Orchestra's violinists Zuzanna Edmonds, and sponsored by Ulster Carpets.
“Coming into hospital can be stressful and worrying but these music sessions have really brought a sense of calm,” explained Linzi Hughes, Ward Manager at Blossom Children’s Ward.
“We have some very busy clinics at this time of year, including with a lot of children with complex needs, so it has been a lovely experience for them all to enjoy.”
Ulster Orchestra freelance musician, Cecily Smith Nesbitt, who regularly delivers learning and community engagement activity for the Orchestra, leads this wonderful project which forms one part of the Orchestra’s wider learning and community engagement activity across Northern Ireland.
Lucy McCullagh, Ulster Orchestra’s Head of Community Engagement and Grants, explains: "We're delighted to be back at the Blossom Ward in Craigavon Hospital after a pilot of this project earlier in the year. Enabling children and their caregivers to connect to music during a hospital stay or in the waiting room offers an uplifting distraction for worried minds and facilitates connection between people. Thanks to Ulster Carpets for their support in making this project possible."
Ulster Carpets have been a long-term supporter of the Ulster Orchestra’s community engagement work.
Nick Coburn, Managing Director, commented, “We are proud to support such a wonderful initiative. Bringing a child into hospital is extremely worrying for everyone involved but these music sessions by the talented Ulster Orchestra musicians are making such a positive difference.”