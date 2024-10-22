Blossom Children's Ward hits the right notes with Ulster Orchestra

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Blossom Children’s Ward at Craigavon Area Hospital has been alive with the sound of music in recent weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ulster Orchestra have been hosting unique two-hour music sessions at the ward, led by freelance musician Cecily Smith Nesbitt, and one of the Orchestra's violinists Zuzanna Edmonds, and sponsored by Ulster Carpets.

“Coming into hospital can be stressful and worrying but these music sessions have really brought a sense of calm,” explained Linzi Hughes, Ward Manager at Blossom Children’s Ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have some very busy clinics at this time of year, including with a lot of children with complex needs, so it has been a lovely experience for them all to enjoy.”

Patients enjoy the performance by Cecily Smith Nesbitt and Zuzanna Edmonds as part of the Ulster Orchestra music sessions, sponsored by Ulster Carpets.

Ulster Orchestra freelance musician, Cecily Smith Nesbitt, who regularly delivers learning and community engagement activity for the Orchestra, leads this wonderful project which forms one part of the Orchestra’s wider learning and community engagement activity across Northern Ireland.

Lucy McCullagh, Ulster Orchestra’s Head of Community Engagement and Grants, explains: "We're delighted to be back at the Blossom Ward in Craigavon Hospital after a pilot of this project earlier in the year. Enabling children and their caregivers to connect to music during a hospital stay or in the waiting room offers an uplifting distraction for worried minds and facilitates connection between people. Thanks to Ulster Carpets for their support in making this project possible."

Ulster Carpets have been a long-term supporter of the Ulster Orchestra’s community engagement work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad