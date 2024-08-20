Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Largely forgotten Strabane businessman, Alexander Ector Orr, was the founder of the New York subway after immigrating to the east coast of America in 1851 aged 19

The Father of the New York Subway System 1904 is being honoured in Northern Ireland by the Ulster History Circle.

Largely forgotten in local history, Alexander Ector Orr (1831-1914) from Strabane was the founder of the New York subway after immigrating to the east coast of America in 1851 aged 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In commemoration of his dedication and milestone achievement the Ulster History Circle is unveiling a blue plaque tomorrow (Wednesday) in memory of the Strabane businessman and financier ‘who put New York on the right rails’.

Largely forgotten in local history, Alexander Ector Orr (1831-1914) from Strabane was the founder of the New York subway after immigrating to the east coast of America in 1851 aged 19. In commemoration of his dedication and milestone achievement the Ulster History Circle is unveiling a blue plaque tomorrow (Wednesday) in his memory. Credit: Find a Grave

The plaque will be unveiled at number 13-15 Strabane Credit Union building in the Bowling Green area, where he was born in 1831, by the Deputy Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, councillor Darren Guy.

Reflecting on the life of Alexander Ector Orr, Chris Spurr, chairman of the Ulster History Circle, explained: “Largely forgotten in Ulster History, many people will have never heard of the man but at some time in their lives they may have, or will travel on the New York subway. However, the story of his life begins in Strabane.

“Alexander Ector Orr was born on March 2 1831 at Bowling Green, to William Orr and his wife Mary Moore. The houses at Bowling Green were mainly for the merchants of the town and many of the houses still remain to this day. Sadly, Alexander’s home was demolished many years ago, a large Victorian three-story house, complete with coach houses, stabling and offices. Alexander was one of 10 children whose father, William owned grain stores, yards and land in the Main Street, Strabane. An early premature death in 1835 of William saw the family leaving the town and moving to Londonderry where his mother Mary had relatives. Later Alexander’s sister was to marry the son of the Mayor of Londonderry, John Munn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 1851, a further Strabane/Londonderry connection with America was established when 19-year-old Alexander immigrated to the east coast of America, before finally settling in New York. Obtaining a position with one of the largest grain dealers, David Dows & Co and eventually became partner in the company, success followed success and by 1887 he was president of the Produce Exchange and chairman of the Chamber of Commerce.

"This extremely talented and hard-working Strabane man, the type of immigrant who helped to make America great, had amassed a fortune for his endeavours and lived on Ramsen Avenue in Brooklyn which was described as a landmark property. His knowledge and ability were sought by many banks, insurance companies and railways and at one time, he was on the board of some 29 companies giving conscientious service to each.

“1894 saw Orr elected president of the new Rapid Transport commission and he served on this board until 1907. During this time, plans were created for a subway system which Alexander strongly advocated. It was natural that Alexander Orr elected to finance and oversee the building of the New York subway system in 1904.”

With 481 stations and 237 miles of track- reported to be the safest passenger underground system in the world, at the age of 83, Alexander Ector Orr died, leaving a vast fortune of about 10 million dollars with bequests to nephews in Londonderry and various organisations in America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris added: “Alexander Ector Orr is known as ‘the Father of the New York Subway’ for arranging the financing and construction of this major rapid transport system which opened almost 120 years ago in October 1904. The Ulster History Circle is pleased to commemorate this prominent New York businessman and financier with a blue plaque near his birthplace at Bowling Green, Strabane. The Circle is grateful to Derry City & Strabane District Council for their financial support towards the plaque, and to Strabane Credit Union for their kind assistance.”