Blues-Rock legend Rory Gallagher to feature on Laurence Jones Record Store Day 2025 Release

Exciting news and weekend coming up for blues and rock fans as acclaimed blues-rock guitarist Laurence Jones has a special Record Store Day 2025 release featuring the legendary blues-rock guitarist Rory Gallagher. This unique double A-side 12" vinyl single will showcase two brand new recordings of Gallagher classics, "Bad Penny" and "Follow Me," incorporating Rory Gallagher's original studio performances and presented in special gatefold packaging, complete with a printed inner sleeve.

This collaboration comes as Laurence Jones continues to make waves, excel and cause commotion in the blues-rock scene. He is currently on his "Rockin' The Grassroots Tour" across the UK, supporting grassroots venues for the Music Venue Trust. Laurence Jones will also make special guest appearances at The Rory Gallagher International Festival in Ballyshannon, Ireland, on 31st May and 1st June 2025.

Fans can look forward to Record Store Day this Saturday April 12 and this very special release. This release celebrates Record Store Day 2025 and also pays homage to Rory Gallagher's enduring influence on the blues-rock genre.

The release will be available from this Saturday Record Store Day 2025 at participating independent record stores in United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Holland, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal and Poland.

Laurence Jones Featuring Rory Gallagher Record Store Day 2025 Release Official Artwork

For those eager to catch Laurence Jones live, he has additional tour dates scheduled in the Netherlands for May 2025.

For updates and further information about these live dates and upcoming performances, visit laurencejonesmusic.com.