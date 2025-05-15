Bold new writing project connects young creatives from Northern Ireland and the Caribbean

A bold new international writing project is set to connect young creatives from Northern Ireland with their peers in the Caribbean.

Project Fusion Junction - supported by the British Council and delivered in Northern Ireland by creative writing charity Fighting Words NI - will bring together young writers, illustrators, musicians, and designers aged 14–18 from Northern Ireland, Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica to co-create a multimedia graphic novel over the next 12 months.

Launched recently at the Bocas Lit Fest in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, the initiative represents an ambitious cross-cultural collaboration between Bocas Lit Fest, the Jamaica Book Festival and Fighting Words NI. It offers young creatives a platform to tell the stories that matter to them, explore shared and personal themes, and build new skills through mentorship, workshops, and creative exchange.

Fifteen young participants from each country will take part in the programme, which will include both online and in-person creative residencies. The resulting graphic novel will be launched at Bocas Lit Fest in May 2026, with accompanying pop-up events and exhibitions planned for Jamaica and Northern Ireland.

The Bocas Lit Fest is the largest literary festival in the in the Anglophone Caribbean (left) and right (Aoife Osborne, Fighting Words NI – photo: Joe Laverty)

Aoife Osborne, Operations and Programme Coordinator, at Fighting Words NI, spoke about the project's importance for Northern Ireland: “At Fighting Words NI, our mission is to unlock the joy and power of creative writing for children and young people. Project Fusion Junction will support young writers from across Northern Ireland to create, collaborate and connect on an international level. It is a truly unique opportunity for young writers in Northern Ireland to open new doors and share their own stories, experiences and perspectives. By exploring different forms of storytelling, crafting new work and publishing an online graphic novel, Project Fusion Junction celebrates everything that is magical and empowering about youth writing."

Participants in Northern Ireland will be selected through Fighting Words NI’s Write Club, while similar selection programmes will run in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago. The project will also feature contributions from established creatives across all three countries - including authors, illustrators, musicians, and digital artists - who will act as mentors and facilitators throughout the year.

Jonathan Stewart, Director of British Council Northern Ireland, added:

“It’s wonderful to see this youth-led arts project bring together a shared love of storytelling from Northern Ireland, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago. At the British Council, we believe in the power of creativity to connect cultures and communities. By placing young people at the centre of this international collaboration, we’re nurturing talent, sparking imagination, and encouraging meaningful global dialogue.”