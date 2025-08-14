Book Sale Fundraiser for Marie Curie, this Saturday and 6th September

My book club (Girls Who Read Bangor) and I are hosting a couple of Book Sale fundraisers for Marie Curie in memory of my granny Paddy who passed away in July and loved reading! The first is this Saturday! The Marie Curie nurses were an amazing support to Paddy and our family in her final days so we’re hoping to raise some funds as a small thank you for all their help. So please save the dates and come along if you can, we’ll be in Cindy’s, 84 High Street, Bangor from 12.00pm - 5.00pm both dates.

My friends are making some gorgeous bookmarks, book related crafts and decorations that will be for sale for Marie Curie too.

None of the items will have a set price, so people can give whatever they are willing and able to. I can take cash donations on the day, or they can use the JustGiving link, I’ll also have it available as a QR code.

Please spread the word and invite people to come. We’ve been able to collect a great variety of genres for all ages! People can also get some lovely treats from Cindy’s while they are there, it’s such a gorgeous cafe and it is dog friendly.

August Book Sale Fundraiser for Marie Curie

I host Girls Who Read Bangor book club, we have monthly book club meetings in Cindy’s as well as social events. It is a wonderful place for women to find community, friendship and share in our love of reading. Both local women and international women who have recently moved to Bangor have joined and the meetings are often the highlight of my month!

Marie Curie Book Sale JustGiving: https://www.justgiving.com/page/girls-who-read-bangor

Girls Who Read Bangor Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/girls-who-read-bangor-ni-106591446451

Girls Who Read Bangor Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/girls.who.read.bangor/