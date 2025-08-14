Book Sale Fundraiser for Marie Curie, this Saturday and 6th September
My friends are making some gorgeous bookmarks, book related crafts and decorations that will be for sale for Marie Curie too.
None of the items will have a set price, so people can give whatever they are willing and able to. I can take cash donations on the day, or they can use the JustGiving link, I’ll also have it available as a QR code.
Please spread the word and invite people to come. We’ve been able to collect a great variety of genres for all ages! People can also get some lovely treats from Cindy’s while they are there, it’s such a gorgeous cafe and it is dog friendly.
I host Girls Who Read Bangor book club, we have monthly book club meetings in Cindy’s as well as social events. It is a wonderful place for women to find community, friendship and share in our love of reading. Both local women and international women who have recently moved to Bangor have joined and the meetings are often the highlight of my month!
Marie Curie Book Sale JustGiving: https://www.justgiving.com/page/girls-who-read-bangor
Girls Who Read Bangor Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/girls-who-read-bangor-ni-106591446451
Girls Who Read Bangor Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/girls.who.read.bangor/
Girls Who Read Bangor WhatsApp Chat: https://chat.whatsapp.com/KTBKCIbgW9j70UJPTDBACP