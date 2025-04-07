Books donation aims to spark debate among children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Legal firm Pinsent Masons has presented 40 new books to pupils at one County Antrim primary school, in the hope it will encourage their interest in politics and governance.

The donation means children in primaries six and seven at Dunclug Primary School have access to valuable resources aimed at introducing them to public affairs and diplomacy.

It was made to the Ballymena school as part of a speaking agreement the firm has with Alastair Campbell – the high-profile writer, commentator, and political strategist who was once the spokesman and press secretary for former Labour Prime Minister, Sir Tony Blair.

Alastair Campbell paid tribute to the efforts of staff, including those based at the Soloist Building in Belfast, saying: “I am so grateful to Pinsent Masons for taking seriously their responsibilities to the local communities in which they work, including the importance of educating primary and secondary school children about politics in such turbulent times.”

Pinsent Masons’ senior associate Matthew McMurray (back row, centre) presents copies of Alastair Campbell’s ‘Why Politics Matters’ book to pupils at Dunclug Primary School. They are joined by school principal Alastair Beacom (r) and teacher Scott Marcus.

Matthew McMurray – a senior associate at Pinsent Masons, whose wife is a teacher at Dunclug Primary School – handed over copies of ‘Why Politics Matters’, a book specially designed for primary school children that introduces them to parliament, government, voting, and debating.

“Pinsent Masons are delighted to have the opportunity to provide these new books,” said Matthew. “It is never too early to spark an interest in how the law is shaped and encourage school children to take an active interest in how the world around them is governed. We hope to see some real, political talent emerging from Dunclug over the coming years.”

Pinsent Masons also extended support to partner schools across the UK including two of their partner schools in Belfast – Ashfield Girls’ High School and Lagan College – by supplying each with thirty-eight new copies of ‘Alastair Campbell Talks Politics’. Aimed specifically at those in secondary education, it combines a range of activities, including quizzes and challenges.

Matthew added: “As part of Pinsent Masons’ Pathway Programme, we are always aiming to inspire young lives, and the books received from Alastair Campbell play a crucial role in this by addressing important topics in politics while sparking meaningful discussions.”