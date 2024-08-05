Boost East Londonderry's 'Bed and Breakfast' industry, urges UUP's Miller

Glen Miller, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party chief spokesman, has called on the Stormont Executive to work with the various tourism bodies to develop and expand “a thriving bed and breakfast industry for tourists and visitors” to the constituency.

Mr Miller issued his challenge to the Stormont Executive after the unveiling of the Coast-to-Coast Capital Investment Scheme, which is a new initiative designed to enhance interpretive visitor experiences at existing attractions across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

This scheme is a collaboration between Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Northern Ireland and Tourism Ireland. As part of the Shared Island Tourism Brand Collaboration Project, the scheme aims to create seamless travel and unforgettable experiences between two iconic routes: the Wild Atlantic Way in Ireland and the Causeway Coastal Route in Northern Ireland.

Mr Miller emphasised that by providing funding to improve existing attractions in these areas, the scheme will make them more engaging and accessible to everyone. This will attract more visitors, encourage longer stays and boost local economies.

He added: “It is imperative if this scheme is to benefit East Londonderry that the Stormont Executive works hand in hand with the tourist authorities to develop the concept of the bed and breakfast industry within the farmhouse community, which would also generate additional income for many hard-pressed farmers.”

And as part of his drive to boost tourism throughout the East Londonderry constituency, Mr Miller said a central plank of this policy would be the creation of more touring caravan sites.

“If we had a series of such strategically placed sites – along with a network of quality bed and breakfast establishments, it would mean that tourists can take full advantage of sight-seeing and shopping facilities within many areas of the constituency.

“The coastal area in particular, which includes some of the Province’s most beautiful locations and beaches, needs to be developed to meet the demands of the short-stay caravaners. Our constituency also boasts some of the top attractions in Northern Ireland, such as the air show, the North West 200, and several football competitions and tournaments.

“Touring caravans and motorised caravans are becoming increasingly popular, but we are lacking in sites in the region. This would encourage such tourists to stop for a few days in East Londonderry’s towns, sample the region's facilities and then continue with their touring holiday.

The area should also develop more short-stay touring caravan sites because it is ideally situated as a gateway to many of the Province’s coastal attractions. Such sites could also be promoted in conjunction with the region’s commercial community.

“If properly developed and managed, the short-stay tourist market could become a very profitable venture for the towns’ commercial sectors in East Londonderry. These caravan facilities could create employment and economic prosperity. The council area already has well established shopping and sight-seeing facilities.

“It is now time to develop a short-stay tourism infrastructure which can enable more people from throughout Northern Ireland and further afield to sample the delights of our constituency.