Boxing Day sales: Which major shopping centres are open across Northern Ireland today?

Most major shopping centres in Belfast city centre will be open until 6pm on Boxing Day. Photo: Visit Belfast

Many shops in Northern Ireland – including most of the main shopping centres – are open until 6 today as businesses aim to pick up a boost from the annual spending spree.

However, the majority of spending across the UK today is expected to be done online – with an overall spend of £4.6 billion expected according to some analysists.

Many local convenience stores across the province will be open until later, but the following major shopping centres in the capital will be open until 6pm on Boxing Day:

Victoria Square, Belfast

Castlecourt, Belfast

St George’s Market in Belfast will be open from 8am – 2pm.

Welcome Belfast is also advertising the entire city centre as open until 6pm.

Elsewhere, opening times vary:

Bow Street Mall in Lisburn is open 1pm to 5pm

The Abbey Centre, Newtownabbey is open until 5.30pm

In Londonderry, Foyleside will be open until 6pm and the Richmond Centre until 5pm

The Quays in Newry will be closed today

Fairhill shopping centre in Ballymena will also be closed today – as will the Tower Centre.

As for the local supermarkets – Lidl and Marks and Spencers will be closed on Boxing Day, but various Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda stores will be open. It is best to check your local store’s specific opening times.

Shoppers across the UK are predicted to spend £236 each on average in the Boxing Day sales this year, with the majority of purchases made online.

A total of £4.6 billion will be spent, a study by Barclays Consumer Spend researchers found.

Nearly half of respondents said the cost-of-living crisis will affect their post-Christmas shopping but the forecast average spend is still £50 more per person than it was before the pandemic, with some of that figure due to inflation, Barclays said.

Amid the financial pressures, many people are planning to buy practical, perishable and essential items such as food and kitchenware.

A total of 65% of shoppers are expecting to spend the majority of their sales budget online. Last year, Barclays found 63.9% of Boxing Day retail purchases were made online.

However, a quarter of respondents aim to spend mostly in-store – an 11% rise compared with last year.

This comes after major retailers including Next, Marks & Spencer and John Lewis announced they will not open their bricks and mortar stores on Boxing Day.

Karen Johnson, head of retail at Barclays, said: “Despite the ongoing cost-of-living pressures, it is encouraging to hear that consumers will be actively participating in the post-Christmas sales.

“This year, we’re likely to see a shift towards practicality and sustainability, with more shoppers looking to bag bargains on kitchen appliances and second-hand goods.

“Boxing Day continues to be a crucial time for the retail sector, and the renewed interest in in-store shopping, alongside the enduring resilience of online platforms, demonstrates a more balanced and adaptive approach from consumers, which we hope will continue into the new year.” Consumers choose in-store shopping largely because they enjoy the social aspect and touching items before they buy, Barclays said, adding that high streets and shopping centres are the most popular destinations.

The researchers found a 7% rise in people planning to buy kitchen items such as kettles, air fryers and blenders this year, with groceries increasing by 5%.

“This marks a shift towards more functional finds, as Brits seek to use the sales to save on practical big-ticket items, which ordinarily fall outside their budgets,” Barclays said.

“Taking this a step further, a quarter (24%) say they will only be buying what they consider essential items in the post-Christmas sales.

“Similarly, the top motivations for post-Christmas sales shopping include replacing products that have run out (35%) or lost or broken items (31%).”

A third of respondents are expecting to shop on reseller websites as people post their unwanted gifts. Barclays said: “Half (48%) of those are doing so because they think they will be able to bag a bargain from people’s unwanted Christmas gifts, while over a third (36%) say the cost of living means they will be buying more second-hand items than usual, in a bid to make their money go further.”

Men expect to spend £53 more than women on average, and overall shoppers are predicting they will spend £18 less per person than in last year’s sales.