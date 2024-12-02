Supporters of the Boyne Bridge on Sandy Row have spoken out today after it appeared that demolition of the bridge has apparently begun.

Translink wishes to remove the bridge to make way for access to the new Belfast Central bus and train station.

However Sandy Row residents have been campaigning against its removal, arguing that it is a critical part of their local heritage.

Billy Dickson BEM, a spokesman for the Transport Hub Alternatives Group told the News Letter today: "They actually began demolition a few days ago. I think Black Friday was indeed Black Friday - that is when much of the demolition work was already done.

The Boyne Bridge near Sandy Row, is being dismantled as part of the redevelopment of the streets around the new Grand Central Station. Date: 2 December 2024 Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

"I know damage can be done which cannot be reversed.

"But the damage that has been done so far has been on the roadway itself. But the main supports are still there - all the steel structure is still intact.

"And while it is still intact I would hope that Belfast City Council will call for the work to stop now and the damage assessed and look at possibilities for restoring the bridge again.

"To me it depends on the resolve of the councillors."

Mr Dickson has written to Belfast City Councillors asking them to discuss the issue urgently.

He said there is a DUP motion going before the council on the matter tonight.

John Anderson from Ulster Architectural Society said that during a legal challenge to the demolition, the courts had ruled that there must be a "sensitive dismantling" of the bridge - which he said is not happening.

"The word that we were promised in the court case was sensitive dismantling," he said.

However he told the Nolan Show today that what is happening is "wrecking".

There had been calls for parts of the bridge to be preserved.

Mr Anderson also claimed that the demolition work is breaching planning conditions.

Planning permission had stipulated, he said, that "no works to Durham Street, which is the bridge, can take place until a full traffic mitigation program is in place".

Mr Anderson claimed that the traffic mitigation programme has not yet been implemented and is "still out to consultation with the Department for Infrastructure Roads".

He said the roads authority had "basically kicked it into touch because it wasn't anywhere near adequate".

A Translink spokes person responded: “Planning permission was granted for Belfast Grand Central Station by the Department for Infrastructure in March 2019, which included the removal of Durham Street /Boyne Bridge and construction of new road layout and surrounding public realm space.

“Enabling work to begin the dismantling of the bridge has been underway for a number of weeks. The dismantling of the bridge is expected to be completed in January.

“The entire project is due to be complete by the end of 2025.

“Since the inception of the Belfast Grand Central Station project, there has been strong community and stakeholder engagement.

“This includes extensive and meaningful engagement with local community groups and is still ongoing.

“Key elements of the bridge will be re-purposed in the new civic space Saltwater Square”.