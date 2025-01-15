A Northern Ireland man is set to make a deeply emotional appearance on tonight’s episode of the hit BBC1 programme ‘The Repair Shop’.

The episode focuses on Dr. Neil Powell and his late border collie, Pepper, who played a pivotal role in the aftermath of the Lockerbie bombing disaster.

Dr. Powell, founder of Search and Rescue Dog Association in Northern Ireland (SARDA Ireland North), brings Pepper’s well-worn search and rescue jacket and collar to The Court Barn, seeking to restore them in honour of his heroic dog’s remarkable bravery.

Pepper was just 18 months old when he became a qualified search and rescue dog. Throughout his career, he played an instrumental role in saving lives, including rescuing a young German boy who had been missing for over 36 hours in terrible weather.

However, Pepper’s most significant contribution came after the 1988 Lockerbie bombing, when he, along with other rescue dogs, worked tirelessly in harsh conditions sifting through the wreckage. Tragically, their efforts came at a cost, as Pepper and several of the other dogs later developed cancer due to exposure to the contaminated site, all passing away at a young age.

Dr Powell, a dog trainer from Newcastle, explained: "Pepper was a mountain rescue dog and in his day saved at least 16 lives.

“In the 1988 disaster, he and two or three other dogs worked quite extensively in the crater area of Lockerbie at the start searching for survivors, and sadly they all developed nasal or respiratory cancers. Pepper died very young of a tumour in his lungs which really was heartbreaking and horrendous - he was only nine.

"Pepper was a beautiful, a very, very special little dog and such a character. He had a thing for playing with anything, paper, rubbish, anything and he’s greatly missed. He always wore the distinctive green jacket and collar when working and getting ‘The Repair Shop’ team to bring it back to life really was a fitting tribute for such a heroic little dog.”

The emotional task of restoring the cherished items is entrusted to leather restoration expert Suzie Fletcher and textile conservator Rebecca Bissonnet. The team painstakingly clean the jacket and revive the leather collar, revealing the years of wear and Pepper’s sacrifice as well as 'something special for Neil'.

Expressing his gratitude Dr. Powell, continued: “The entire experience at the Barn was wonderful. The courtesy of the entire staff was one of the outstanding features for me – so down to earth and respectful.

"Their questions about Pepper and his role in search and rescue were gentle and I hope informative for the audience. They were very sensitive to the fact that even today my experience at Lockerbie holds a great deal of pain. Indeed all of us who were there still remember it vividly and with great sadness.

"Seeing the jacket and collar was outstanding and what the team has done fills me with great pride. Pepper’s legacy will now be preserved for many years to come and I’m extremely grateful.”

Dr. Powell also described the serene location of the show's filming in rural England, offering a peaceful contrast to the intense memories associated with the disaster.

"The area in which the programme is situated is a beautiful part of rural England. So picturesque and tranquil - a little oasis of peace that echoes with images of an age long gone," he reflected.

Pepper’s story, and the heartfelt restoration process, will touch many viewers, bringing attention to the often-overlooked role of animals in disaster response, and the lasting emotional impact on their human companions.

In tonight’s episode review BBC1, explained: “Taking on the barn’s first fix are leather worker Suzie Fletcher and textile conservator Rebecca Bissonnet. They are tasked with rescuing a dog’s jacket worn by a four-legged hero involved in the Lockerbie bombing disaster.

“In 1988, after helping search operations in the large crater at the Lockerbie disaster, exposure to the contaminated site left Pepper and the other search dogs with tumours, and they all died. For Neil, it is imperative that Pepper’s well-worn search and rescue jacket and collar are restored to keep his memory alive. Suzie brings life back to the leather collar, whilst Rebecca washes away years of dirt from the jacket to reveal something special for Neil.”

The Repair Shop, Wednesday, January 15th on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

1 . The Repair Shop Northern Ireland search and rescue dog Pepper is honoured by hit BBC show The Repair Shop for his sacrifice and bravery Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . The Repair Shop s14,15-01-2025,‘It’s like being a detective.’,2,Dom Chinea, Neil Powell, Suzie Fletcher,Search Dog accessories Arrival,Ricochet Ltd,Ricochet Staff Dr. Neil Powell, founder of Search and Rescue Dog Association in Northern Ireland (SARDA Ireland North), brought Pepper’s well-worn search and rescue jacket and collar to The Repair Shop, seeking to restore them in honour of the heroic dog’s remarkable bravery. Pictured is Dom Chinea, Dr Neil Powell and Suzie Fletcher Photo: Ricochet Staff Photo Sales

3 . The Repair Shop s14,15-01-2025,‘It’s like being a detective.’,2,Search Dog accessories Arrival,Ricochet Ltd,Ricochet Staff The emotional task of restoring the cherished items was entrusted to leather restoration expert Suzie Fletcher and textile conservator Rebecca Bissonnet. The team painstakingly cleaned the jacket and revived the leather collar, revealing the years of wear and Pepper’s sacrifice as well as 'something special for Neil'. Pictured is the distinctive green jacket and collar before the restoration Photo: Ricochet Staff Photo Sales