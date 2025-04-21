Briggs Equipment North West 200 entertainment Marquee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bands, DJs, a Fashion Show, a Kids' Day and Chat Shows all feature in the Entertainment Marquee at this year's Briggs Equipment North West 200.

The response to the larger than ever programme in the Entertainment Marquee at this year’s Briggs Equipment North West 200 has been nothing short of spectacular.

Whilst the stalwart events such as the Race After Parties and the Chat Shows look set to enjoy the usual Full Houses ticket sales are also extremely healthy for the Comedy Night on Sunday May 4, the Kids Day on Bank Holiday Monday afternoon and the Fashion Show on Tuesday May 6.

Whilst the latter promises another great display of summer fashions from leading retailers Stable Lane and Burns Outfitters the extra feature of “Biker Fashion with Uggly and Co is causing considerable intrigue as is the music feature lined up for the interval with singer/songwriter Neil McKeown.

Nine nights of five star entertainment

Comedy fans have also been delighted with the line-up of Tim McGarry, Sean Hegarty and Gary Pollock at the Comedy Night.

There can’t be anyone the country who doesn’t know Tim McGarry from his alter egos on television and radio including The Hole in the Wall Gang, Give My Head Peace and The Blame Game. And with two other top names from the Comedy Circuit Sunday 4th May is promising to be the funniest night on the Coast.

A special mention should go to the Bank Holiday Monday when the marquee will come alive with Disco, Dinosaurs, Superheroes (rumours abound that both Deadpool and Spiderman have been lurking around) and even a Taylor Swift Tribute Act.

This is the day when the Winners of the School Colouring Contest will be announced.