Seeking a new adventure in 2025? The British Council is on the lookout for people from across Northern Ireland to teach English in one of 10 destinations around the world.

Through their English Language Assistant (ELA) programme, they provide placements in countries including France, Canada and Colombia - giving participants a unique opportunity to teach internationally, develop professional skills, and fully immerse themselves in a new culture for six months to a year.

Language requirements vary between countries, but applicants can be from any walk of life, and do not need a formal language qualification to apply – their language skills can be acquired through travel, private study, or university language courses.

Forty-five-year-old Emma Magee from Belfast took part in the programme in 2022 and was based in Udine, in the North East of Italy. She applied after wanting a change of career.

Participants can be placed in Switzerland as part of the programme.

She said: “I got my TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) certificate in 2019 aged 40 as I wanted a change and I decided to teach English abroad. I contacted my former university and they suggested I apply for the British Council’s ELA programme.

"Italy was my country of choice as I learned Italian during the pandemic and I had also started to teach English online through my voluntary work, discovering I had a passion for teaching.

“I was an ELA in a scientific high school called Malignani ISIS. It specialised in science and engineering subjects, but my job was to teach about various aspects of Irish culture and expose the students to a native speaker.

"I worked 12 hours per week, but I found most of my work outside the classroom preparing slides and activities for class. The school comprised of 3000 students aged between 14 and 20 years old, with my timetable changing every six weeks so I had the chance to work with a variety of teachers and students.

Belfast’s Emma Magee was based in Udine, in North East Italy (pictured)

“At first, I was nervous because it was a totally new experience, but I was surprised at how quickly I adapted. Both teachers and students were kind and helpful to me. I worked four days a week, so it gave me the opportunity to travel around my host region and Italy as a whole. Train and bus travel are very affordable, so I got the chance to learn more about Italian culture.”

Since completing the programme, Emma now works in private schools across Italy, with the programme boosting her confidence and giving her the confidence to try new things.

She said: “Through the programme my public speaking skills have improved and I’m no longer afraid of taking myself out of my comfort zone and experiencing something new.

"It not just demonstrates your hard skills but also your soft skills such as being a good communicator, working well as a team and good time management. Professionally, it has helped me find other teaching jobs in private schools in Italy, with the experience standing out on my CV.

“I would recommend the programme to anyone - it will not just boost you on a professional and personal note, but it is a great way to experience living and working in another country. You also have the opportunity to travel to places within your host country, broaden your cultural experiences and sample the local cuisine.

“Say yes to every adventure and become an English Language Assistant!”

Every year, the British Council sends approximately 1,800 assistants from the UK abroad to support the teaching of English in schools, universities, and language centres, and with the programme approaching its 120th anniversary in 2025, it continues to open doors for participants while promoting educational exchange worldwide.

The programme, supported in Northern Ireland by the Department for Education, operates on a reciprocal basis. Modern Language Assistants from around the globe teach French, German, Italian, and Mandarin across Northern Ireland and the wider UK. In 2024, over 700 Modern Language Assistants were teaching at schools, colleges, and universities across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

Speaking about the programme was Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council Northern Ireland.

He explained: “The English Language Assistant programme is an opportunity to immerse yourself in another culture, develop invaluable skills, and represent Northern Ireland on a global stage. For nearly 120 years, this initiative has been building meaningful connections between the UK and the wider world. If you have a passion for languages, cultural exchange, and inspiring others, I encourage you to apply for the programme and help make 2025 your best year yet.”

Applications for the English Language Assistant programme are now open. The deadline to apply is Thursday, January 30.

For more information and full eligibility criteria visit: https://www.britishcouncil.org/study-work-abroad/outside-uk/english-language-assistants

The English Language Assistant programme continues the British Council’s work, building connection, understanding and trust between people in the UK and overseas through arts, education and English language teaching.